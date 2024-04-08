TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daihatsu Motor said on Monday it will set up a direct reporting line on development and certification to its parent Toyota Motor, as the compact car maker seeks to overcome a certification test safety scandal.

Daihatsu will still be commissioned by Toyota to handle actual vehicle development, the small-car unit said in a statement that redefined itself as a "mobility company centered on mini vehicles". (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)