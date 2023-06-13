Toyota to face governance challenge at shareholder meeting

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Toyota faces an
unprecedented challenge at its annual shareholder meeting on
Wednesday, with some pension funds voting against Chairman Akio
Toyoda on governance issues, while seeking more disclosures on
the Japanese automaker's climate lobbying.
The world's top car maker has become a target in recent
years for activists and green investors, who say it has been
slow to roll out battery electric vehicles (EVs). Now, some
investors have taken aim at the independence of its board.
The two largest U.S. public pension funds - California's
CalPERS and CalSTRS - as well as New York City's pension system
and other asset managers have said they are voting against
Toyoda.
Two prominent U.S. proxy advisers have flagged concern about
Toyota's board independence.
The step comes as companies across Japan face more pressure
from investors, especially on environmental, social and
governance (ESG) issues. Shareholders have made a record number
of proposals at annual meetings this year.
Governance code revisions make clear that boards are to
provide oversight, not just advice, but some Japanese companies
"seem reluctant to accept the conclusion" and still regard
boards as advisory, said Kentaro Shibata, a lawyer and corporate
governance expert.
In some ways Toyota is an unlikely target, having long set
Japan's enviable standard for quality and innovation. It has
also done well for investors, returning 62% over the last five
years, including dividends, versus a 57% return in the Nikkei
225.
Its shares got another boost after the company unveiled big
plans on Tuesday for new battery technology and EV innovation.
The strong financial performance has meant concerns about
board independence have largely been shrugged off, said Kazunori
Suzuki of Waseda Business School.
"The question is, which is better, a company with perfect
governance and bad earnings, or one with a governance framework
that is imperfect, but has strong earnings?"
Toyoda, who took over as chair in April after more than a
decade as chief executive of the company his grandfather
founded, is unlikely to lose his seat.
He enjoys strong support from individual investors and the
many suppliers and Toyota group companies among its
shareholders.
Last year he was re-elected to the board with 96% support.
"Based on our principles of corporate governance, we don't
think someone should go directly from being chief executive to
being the chair of a company. It's a matter of the independence
of the chair," said Anders Schelde, chief investment officer of
Denmark's AkademikerPension, which is a shareholder.
"That, combined with the global climate issue, makes us vote
against Mr. Toyoda."
The automaker says Toyoda was nominated to the board for his
ability to drive the transformation from manufacturing to
providing a range of mobility services.
It says its board meets Tokyo Stock Exchange governance
standards for independent oversight.
Toyota is taking a multi-path approach towards clean cars
that includes hybrids and fuel cells, along with standard EVs.
It says this strategy is better for reducing carbon
emissions and more practical, since customer needs, EV
infrastructure and clean energy supplies differ by country.
ENGAGEMENT
Denmark's AkademikerPension has been engaging with Toyota
over EV strategy for 2-1/2 years. This year it and two other
European asset managers submitted a proposal for greater
disclosure by Toyota about lobbying around climate change.
Toyota's board has recommended that shareholders vote
against the resolution.
A Toyota spokesperson said the company believed it had the
support of the proposing shareholders for its multi-pathway
strategy.
AkademikerPension's Schelde said he agreed there could be
markets where hybrids may have a bigger role to play.
Toyota views the shareholder proposal as an opportunity to
eliminate misunderstanding about its strategy, which is also in
shareholders' interest, the spokesperson added.
Last month, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholders
Services (ISS) said it viewed three of Toyota's four outside
directors as not independent, citing ties to groups such as the
International Paralympic Committee, a Toyota mobility partner,
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, its main bank.
Toyota does not disclose the size of its business ties with
board nominees' organisations, preventing shareholders from
assessing the "materiality" of those relationships, ISS said.
Toyota's transactions with those organisations are not
material, the automaker said.
Many Japanese companies classify some board members as
independent despite existing or past affiliations with the
company.
Japan's non-binding Corporate Governance Code says boards
should set up and disclose their own independence standards,
which Toyota does not appear to have done, said Nicholas Benes,
a governance expert at the Board Director Training Institute of
Japan.
The automaker appears to have decided that certain
candidates are independent without any yardstick, Benes said.
Rival automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor
both have detailed independence guidelines for their
directors.
These include limiting their firms' transactions with the
company and excluding people who conduct business for the
company's major creditors.
Speaking to Reuters before Tuesday's announcement,
AkademikerPension's Schelde said there were also causes for
optimism.
"They have a lot of potential if they make the right
changes. And that's also why we remain invested."
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki; Additional
reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan, William
Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)