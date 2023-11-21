($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
Other stock markets
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it will set up a third manufacturing facility in the country's Karnataka state for 33 billion rupees ($396.42 million).
