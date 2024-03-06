TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor did not respond to its union's 2024 wage hike demands at the third round of pay negotiations on Wednesday, and the company will make the formal response on March 13, a company spokesperson said. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Toyota Industries Corporation
Equities
6201
JP3634600005
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15,730 JPY
|+1.26%
|+3.24%
|+36.96%
|03:47am
|Toyota will respond to union's wage demands on Mar 13, spokesperson says
|RE
|Mar. 05
|Toyota confirms $2 billion investment in Brazil by 2030
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|15,715 JPY
|+1.16%
|+3.02%
|31.65B
|3,754 JPY
|+0.67%
|+5.15%
|328B
|2,724 PTS
|+0.15%
|+1.70%
|-
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+36.65%
|31.65B
|+16.83%
|58.83B
|+26.84%
|37.41B
|+22.83%
|27.51B
|+11.05%
|24.47B
|-5.19%
|21.64B
|+5.98%
|17.31B
|-3.28%
|15.09B
|+13.20%
|11.61B
|+5.37%
|8.92B
