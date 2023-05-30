Advanced search
    6201   JP3634600005

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
8600.00 JPY   +1.65%
04:16aDaimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia
DP
04:14aTrending: Daimler Truck Outlines Plan to Combine Fuso With Toyota's Hino Motors
DJ
04:08aChina's Great Wall Motor plans EV battery assembly, research in Thailand
RE
Trending: Daimler Truck Outlines Plan to Combine Fuso With Toyota's Hino Motors

05/30/2023 | 04:14am EDT
0757 GMT - Daimler Truck Holding is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The German commercial-vehicle manufacturer said Tuesday it has signed a nonbinding agreement to merge its Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus business with Toyota Motor's Hino Motors, forming a new holding company that would be listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. Daimler said it and Toyota would have the same shareholding in the merged entity, which would also have a substantial share of external investors. Exact details of the deal and the merged entity's structure have yet to be ironed out in legally binding definitive agreements that Daimler and Toyota expect to sign in the first quarter of 2024. The companies expect to close the deal by the end of next year. Analysts at Citi said in a research note the proposed combination seeks to accelerate technology development across the companies' heavy-duty segments. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-23 0413ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 0.84% 28.75 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
HINO MOTORS, LTD 0.00% 553 Delayed Quote.9.94%
NIKKEI 225 0.37% 30916.31 Real-time Quote.18.48%
TOPIX INDEX -0.07% 2159.22 Delayed Quote.14.22%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.65% 8600 Delayed Quote.16.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.60% 1940 Delayed Quote.6.40%
04:16aDaimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia
DP
04:14aTrending: Daimler Truck Outlines Plan to Combine Fuso With Toyota's Hino Motors
DJ
04:08aChina's Great Wall Motor plans EV battery assembly, research in Thailand
RE
03:45aDaimler Truck, Toyota Motor to Invest in Japanese Commercial Vehicle Maker
MT
02:48aDaimler Truck, Toyota Motor Sign Agreement With Intent to Create New Tokyo-Listed Compa..
DJ
02:36aToyota, Daimler in deal to combine Japan truck operations
RE
02:25aJapan Shares Dwindle on Profit-taking, Labor Market Improvement; Toyota's April Global ..
MT
12:31aToyota's April global sales rise on stronger demand in Japan, China
RE
12:30aToyota: april parent-only global sales up 4.9% y/y at 800,863…
RE
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
Financials
Sales 2023 3 256 B 23 203 M 23 203 M
Net income 2023 190 B 1 352 M 1 352 M
Net Debt 2023 1 055 B 7 520 M 7 520 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 2 627 B 18 716 M 18 716 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 71 784
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8 460,00 JPY
Average target price 8 246,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Onishi Manager-Planning
Tetsuro Toyoda Director & Vice President
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Shuzo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yamanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.85%18 716
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 257
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.50%25 128
KOMATSU LTD.19.44%23 144
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.84%20 734
EXOR N.V.14.23%19 182
