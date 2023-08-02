New executive appointments strengthen company's future in development of software and AI initiatives supporting Toyota's path to electrified mobility

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) today announced executive leadership appointments to further establish TCNA as a data and software innovation hub for Toyota. Known for the ground-up development and operations of Toyota Motor North America's (TMNA) in-house telematics service provider, TCNA collaborates with TMNA and other global Toyota companies to provide millions of customers with data-driven services that enhance the Toyota and Lexus driving experience.

As Toyota transforms its vehicles to become more connected and electrified, TCNA aims to provide services that support Toyota's global mission to become the electrified mobility company of choice for consumers.

The following changes are effective immediately, unless otherwise noted.

Christopher Yangis promoted to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, TCNA, and will report to Toyota Connected Corporation President, Keiji Yamamoto. Yang previously served as TCNA's Executive Vice President and COO. Yang will continue his current responsibilities at TMNA as Group Vice President of Business Development and Deputy General Counsel of Toyota Legal One.

James George has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President and COO, TCNA, succeeding Yang. Additionally, George is appointed to TCNA's board of directors. George will report to Yang. He maintains his current responsibilities at TMNA as General Manager of EV Charging Solutions within the Business Development division.

Kohta Arai, head of global operations, TCNA, is appointed to the role of Chief Liaison Officer, TCNA, and will report to Chris Yang. In this role, Arai will be responsible for enhancing collaboration between TCNA and global Toyota organizations. Arai continues in his TMNA position as Head of Global Operations in Business Development.

Nilay Davé, General Counsel, will continue to lead the company's legal teams. Additionally, Davé was recently appointed Chief Compliance Officer. He will also continue in his role, leading TMNA Legal's technology transaction team.

Former TCNA President and CEO Steve Basra left the company June 30th, 2023.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Toyota Connected, Inc.

Based in Plano, Texas, Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) was established in 2016 to contribute toward Toyota's global vision for an intelligent mobile society. TCNA is an independent Toyota company that serves as a software and innovation hub, leveraging big data from vehicles to humanize the driving experience and provide customers secure, seamless and contextual services. Comprised primarily of software engineers and data scientists, TCNA serves as a center of excellence for connected services that elevate the customer experience as well as benefitting dealers, distributors and partners. At the heart of TCNA is Toyota's belief in human-centered mobility and a fundamental commitment to personal privacy. Learn more at www.toyotaconnected.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Corey Proffitt, Connected Communications

Toyota Motor North America

646-971-4522

corey.proffitt@toyota.com

Jacob Brown, Connected Communications

Toyota Motor North America

469-486-4042

jacob.brown@toyota.com

