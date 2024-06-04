Toyota Corolla Shakes Up Lineup with New FX Edition

Toyota Adds Corolla FX Special Edition to Corolla Family Lineup

FX Available in Midnight Black Metallic, Underground and Ice Cap

FX to Debut Toyota Audio Multimedia with 10.5-inch Screen

PLANO, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Toyota Corolla family is heating up this year with the new Corolla FX special edition. Paying homage to the iconic and sporty Corolla FX16 that dates back to 1987, this special edition is bringing its own sporty flavor to the Corolla lineup.

Based on the SE grade, the Corolla FX's daring style adds an enhanced rear spoiler for those who want the extra flair. For wheels, customers will find a new 18-inch satin-black finished alloy wheel with machined accents and black lug nuts. Other edgy features include a blacked-out roof to give that two-tone sporty feel, black badging, and black mirror caps.

All new Corolla models are built on the TNGA-C platform. Its super-rigid structure, low center of gravity and standard Independent MacPherson-type strut front suspension with stabilizer bar provides exemplary handling agility and ride comfort. The Corolla FX sits lower with standard lowering springs to allow for the perfect aggressive stance. The Electric Power Steering has also been tuned for the ultimate sporty feel.

Under the hood of the Corolla FX is a 2.0L, Dynamic Force 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine. The engine uses Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence to achieve 169 horsepower of output and 151 lb.-ft. of torque. The Toyota Corolla is spirited when needed, and also has a manufacturer-estimated 34 combined MPG rating.

Inside the Corolla FX are Moonstone sport fabric seats with orange stitching and the Corolla debut of the 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia screen. This 10.5-inch screen will be standard in the Corolla FX but available on other 2025 Corolla models. The Corolla FX will be equipped with the 7-inch multi-information display and the wireless charger from the 2025 XSE trim.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 will also come standard on the 2025 Toyota Corolla FX.

The Corolla FX will be available in Midnight Black Metallic, Ice Cap and Underground. Ice Cap and Underground will both have a Midnight Black Metallic roof.

Customers can expect Corolla FX models to arrive at Toyota dealerships in the Fall of 2024. Additional details and pricing for the 2025 Corolla FX Special Edition, and the complete 2025 Corolla lineup, will be shared later this year.

