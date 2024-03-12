Toyota Gives Back and Joins the Thrilling Action of the Inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup as a Founding Partner

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of soccer fans flocked to stadiums in Houston, Texas, Los Angeles and San Diego, California to witness the first-ever edition of Concacaf's women's international competition, the 2024 W Gold Cup. Toyota joined in the action as an inaugural and official automotive partner of the competition. This helps solidify the company's continued commitment to inclusivity in soccer and creating more opportunities for all who are passionate about the sport.

Additionally, Toyota extended its ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, presenting a donation of $80,000 during halftime of the final game. As a founding partner of the organization's workforce readiness programs, the funds will support the organization's ongoing work to empower youth to excel in school while leading healthy, productive lives.

"We were delighted to continue our partnership with Concacaf during the inaugural W Gold Cup as we continue engaging in programs that bring soccer to life for communities throughout the U.S. This competition highlights the rising profile of women in soccer, as a catalyst not only for growth in the sport but also for the development of the next generation of players," commented Russ Koble, sports sponsorships senior manager, Toyota. "To have youth from local Boys & Girls Clubs present to share in this momentous occasion was an important element of our continued association with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This helps us to ensure continued impactful experiences for all."

Club members from the Houston, Los Angeles and San Diego areas got a chance to witness the soccer action at select games. To culminate the exciting competition, a group of Club members and representatives from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego attended the action-packed final game at Snapdragon Stadium between Brazil and the United States.

"As a former collegiate soccer player who grew up playing at a local Club, I love seeing our Club kids, families and staff benefit from Toyota's sponsorship of the inaugural 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup," stated Chad Hartman, National Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Engagement, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We know that many girls drop of out of sports programs due to a lack of positive role models, so giving these young women the opportunity to see themselves reflected on the pitch makes a big impact today and into the future. It is with partners like Toyota that Boys & Girls Clubs of America is able to level the playing field for youth across the country."

Fan Zone and Trophy Appearances

W Gold Cup attendees enjoyed a variety of pre-game activities during the competition's quarterfinals, semifinals and final game at the Fan Zone, featuring the Toyota Fútbol (Soccer) Club. This interactive area catered to soccer enthusiasts of all ages with games, music, and soccer-themed artwork from local artists. Fans also got to see up-close the all-new 2024 Tacoma along with the 2024 bz4x, Toyota's electric vehicle. Attendees got to see and take photos with the official W Gold Cup trophy displayed during the Fan Zone festivities.

The Concacaf W Gold Cup is the premier women's national team competition in the region and a key part of their women's football strategy launched in 2019 with the goal of prioritizing the growth of women's football at all levels.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

