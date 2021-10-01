Toyota Motor North America : Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2021 Sales Results

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2021 sales of 152,916 vehicles, a decrease of 22.4 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2020. U.S. September 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total monthly sales.

For the third quarter of 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 566,005 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total year-to-date sales.

TMNA year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,857,884 vehicles, an increase of 29.1 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 27.9 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales.

APV sales for September, the third quarter and year-to-date are the best-ever for TMNA.

"As we continue to navigate through supply chain challenges, we thank our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers for their patience and confidence in our vehicles," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA. "Our teams are working diligently to deliver vehicles to our dealers, who continue to find innovative solutions to take care of our customers."

September, third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights

TMNA:

Best-ever September, third quarter and year-to-date sales of APVs

September APV sales totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total sales

Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total sales

Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales

Third quarter passenger car sales were up 2.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis

Total year-to-date sales were up 29.1 percent on a volume basis and up 27.4 percent on a DSR basis

Year-to-date passenger car sales were up 30.4 percent on a volume basis and up 29.2 percent on a DSR basis

Year-to-date truck sales were up 28.4 percent on a volume basis and up 27.3 percent on a DSR basis

Toyota Division:

Best-ever September: total APVs, Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna

Best-ever third quarter: total sales, total APVs, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna

Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Prius Prime, total Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Venza, 4Runner, Tacoma

September APV sales totaled 38,204 vehicles, up 40.8 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 29.3 percent of total division sales

Third quarter APV sales totaled 134,160 vehicles, up 68.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 27.7 percent of total division sales

Year-to-date APV sales totaled 407,283 vehicles, up 124.9 percent on a volume basis and up 122.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 25.1 percent of total division sales

Lexus Division:

Best-ever September: total APVs, NXh and RXhL

Best-ever third quarter: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, GX, RXhL, UXh, NX, NXh

Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, total UX, total RX, UXh, NX, NXh, RXhL

September APV sales totaled 4,741 vehicles, up 7.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 20.9 percent of total division sales

Third quarter APV sales totaled 16,151 vehicles, up 25.2 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 19.9 percent of total division sales

Year-to-date APV sales totaled 42,839 vehicles, up 45.3 percent on a volume basis and up 44.1 percent on a DSR basis, representing 17.9 percent of total division sales

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2021

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2021 2020 DSR % VOL % 2021 2020 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 152,916 197,124 -22.4 -22.4 1,857,884 1,452,226 29.1 27.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 130,219 172,370 -24.5 -24.5 1,619,078 1,270,139 28.6 27.5 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 22,697 24,754 -8.3 -8.3 238,806 182,087 32.3 31.1 YARIS 0 691 -100 -100 205 5,655 -96.3 -96.4 COROLLA 14,275 19,894 -28.2 -28.2 217,727 166,213 32.1 31.0 SUPRA 436 489 -10.8 -10.8 5,825 3,798 54.7 53.4 86 (INCL FR-S) 2 152 -98.7 -98.7 1,044 1,968 -46.5 -47.0 MIRAI 406 41 890.2 890.2 2,268 341 570.9 565.1 AVALON 1,311 1,833 -28.5 -28.5 15,967 12,971 24.2 23.1 PRIUS 2,217 3,787 -41.5 -41.5 51,038 32,566 58.1 56.7 CAMRY 19,106 28,362 -32.6 -32.6 256,769 204,945 26.4 25.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 37,753 55,249 -31.7 -31.7 550,843 428,457 29.7 28.6 IS 1,536 1,531 0.3 0.3 20,160 8,721 133.2 131.2 RC 234 389 -39.8 -39.8 2,720 2,639 4.0 3.1 ES 2,765 4,541 -39.1 -39.1 34,053 29,784 15.3 14.3 GS 0 262 -100 -100 75 2,164 -96.5 -96.5 LS 314 303 3.6 3.6 3,312 2,283 46.3 45.1 LC 240 131 83.2 83.2 2,372 743 222.0 219.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,089 7,158 -28.9 -28.9 62,693 46,337 36.5 35.3 TOTAL TMNA CAR 42,842 62,407 -31.4 -31.4 613,536 474,794 30.4 29.2 C-HR 1,873 4,606 -59.3 -59.3 32,388 33,604 -2.8 -3.6 RAV4 21,426 43,652 -50.9 -50.9 313,447 302,574 4.5 3.6 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 VENZA 4,224 1,625 159.9 159.9 50,493 1,668 2,953.7 2,927.2 HIGHLANDER 19,101 22,307 -14.4 -14.4 207,564 141,301 48.2 46.9 4RUNNER 10,673 10,229 4.3 4.3 105,475 86,827 22.5 21.5 SEQUOIA 508 770 -34.0 -34.0 6,111 4,733 30.2 29.1 LAND CRUISER 23 141 -83.7 -83.7 3,665 1,761 109.9 108.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 57,828 83,330 -30.6 -30.6 719,144 572,468 26.7 25.6 SIENNA 7,724 4,124 87.3 87.3 83,447 28,781 192.5 189.9 TACOMA 18,086 20,929 -13.6 -13.6 200,631 163,619 23.7 22.6 TUNDRA 8,828 8,738 1.0 1.0 65,013 76,814 -14.6 -15.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 26,914 29,667 -9.3 -9.3 265,644 240,433 11.5 10.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 92,466 117,121 -21.1 -21.1 1,068,235 841,682 28.0 26.9 UX 1,210 1,525 -20.7 -20.7 14,277 12,117 18.9 17.8 NX 4,773 3,694 29.2 29.2 50,544 35,929 41.9 40.7 RX 8,572 9,666 -11.3 -11.3 84,625 66,251 28.9 27.7 GX 2,830 2,388 18.5 18.5 23,859 18,577 29.6 28.4 LX 223 323 -31.0 -31.0 2,808 2,876 -1.5 -2.4 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 17,608 17,596 0.1 0.1 176,113 135,750 30.9 29.7 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 110,074 134,717 -18.3 -18.3 1,244,348 977,432 28.4 27.3 Selling Days 25 25



228 230



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



































TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY September 2021

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2021 2020 DSR % VOL% 2021 2020 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,342 2,515 -46.6 -46.6 28,631 21,568 33.9 32.7 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 875 1,272 -31.2 -31.2 22,407 10,998 105.5 103.7 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,523 1,729 -11.9 -11.9 23,258 11,255 108.5 106.6 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 3,905 3,513 11.2 11.2 36,694 20,819 77.8 76.3 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 760 715 6.3 6.3 7,914 4,696 70.0 68.5 TOYOTA MIRAI 406 41 890.2 890.2 2,268 341 570.9 565.1 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 7,722 0 0 0 82,597 0 0 0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 5,159 5,684 -9.2 -9.2 50,464 24,539 107.5 105.6 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 9,188 9,658 -4.9 -4.9 82,591 85,842 -2.9 -3.8 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 3,100 388 699.0 699.0 19,966 992 1,930.0 1,913.0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 4,224 1,625 159.9 159.9 50,493 1,668 2,954.0 2,927.0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 978 996 -1.8 -1.8 9,667 5,453 78.8 77.3 LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.9 0 LEXUS UX HYBRID 978 1,089 -10.2 -10.2 10,208 8,033 28.2 27.1 LEXUS NX HYBRID 911 698 30.5 30.5 9,405 6,024 57.5 56.1 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,871 1,644 13.8 13.8 13,485 10,154 34.0 32.8 LEXUS LS HYBRID 3 3 0 0 61 62 -0.7 -1.6 LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 1 -100 -100 12 9 34.5 33.3 TOTAL TMNA APV 42,945 31,571 36.0 36.0 450,122 212,454 113.7 111.9 TOTOL TOYOTA APV 38,204 27,140 40.8 40.8 407,283 182,718 124.9 122.9 TOTAL LEXUS APV 4,741 4,431 7.0 7.0 42,839 29,736 45.3 44.1 TOTAL TMNA APV SALES RATIO 28.1% 16.0%



24.2% 14.6%



Selling Days 25 25



228 230





