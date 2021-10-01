|
Toyota Motor North America : Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2021 Sales Results
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2021 sales of 152,916 vehicles, a decrease of 22.4 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2020. U.S. September 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total monthly sales.
For the third quarter of 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 566,005 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total year-to-date sales.
TMNA year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,857,884 vehicles, an increase of 29.1 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 27.9 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales.
APV sales for September, the third quarter and year-to-date are the best-ever for TMNA.
"As we continue to navigate through supply chain challenges, we thank our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers for their patience and confidence in our vehicles," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA. "Our teams are working diligently to deliver vehicles to our dealers, who continue to find innovative solutions to take care of our customers."
September, third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights
TMNA:
- Best-ever September, third quarter and year-to-date sales of APVs
- September APV sales totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total sales
- Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total sales
- Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales
- Third quarter passenger car sales were up 2.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Total year-to-date sales were up 29.1 percent on a volume basis and up 27.4 percent on a DSR basis
- Year-to-date passenger car sales were up 30.4 percent on a volume basis and up 29.2 percent on a DSR basis
- Year-to-date truck sales were up 28.4 percent on a volume basis and up 27.3 percent on a DSR basis
Toyota Division:
- Best-ever September: total APVs, Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna
- Best-ever third quarter: total sales, total APVs, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna
- Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Prius Prime, total Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Venza, 4Runner, Tacoma
- September APV sales totaled 38,204 vehicles, up 40.8 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 29.3 percent of total division sales
- Third quarter APV sales totaled 134,160 vehicles, up 68.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 27.7 percent of total division sales
- Year-to-date APV sales totaled 407,283 vehicles, up 124.9 percent on a volume basis and up 122.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 25.1 percent of total division sales
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever September: total APVs, NXh and RXhL
- Best-ever third quarter: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, GX, RXhL, UXh, NX, NXh
- Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, total UX, total RX, UXh, NX, NXh, RXhL
- September APV sales totaled 4,741 vehicles, up 7.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 20.9 percent of total division sales
- Third quarter APV sales totaled 16,151 vehicles, up 25.2 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 19.9 percent of total division sales
- Year-to-date APV sales totaled 42,839 vehicles, up 45.3 percent on a volume basis and up 44.1 percent on a DSR basis, representing 17.9 percent of total division sales
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Media Contact:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com
Media Websites: ToyotaNewsroom.com
LexusNewsroom.com
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
September 2021
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL %
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
152,916
197,124
-22.4
-22.4
1,857,884
1,452,226
29.1
27.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
130,219
172,370
-24.5
-24.5
1,619,078
1,270,139
28.6
27.5
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
22,697
24,754
-8.3
-8.3
238,806
182,087
32.3
31.1
YARIS
0
691
-100
-100
205
5,655
-96.3
-96.4
COROLLA
14,275
19,894
-28.2
-28.2
217,727
166,213
32.1
31.0
SUPRA
436
489
-10.8
-10.8
5,825
3,798
54.7
53.4
86 (INCL FR-S)
2
152
-98.7
-98.7
1,044
1,968
-46.5
-47.0
MIRAI
406
41
890.2
890.2
2,268
341
570.9
565.1
AVALON
1,311
1,833
-28.5
-28.5
15,967
12,971
24.2
23.1
PRIUS
2,217
3,787
-41.5
-41.5
51,038
32,566
58.1
56.7
CAMRY
19,106
28,362
-32.6
-32.6
256,769
204,945
26.4
25.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
37,753
55,249
-31.7
-31.7
550,843
428,457
29.7
28.6
IS
1,536
1,531
0.3
0.3
20,160
8,721
133.2
131.2
RC
234
389
-39.8
-39.8
2,720
2,639
4.0
3.1
ES
2,765
4,541
-39.1
-39.1
34,053
29,784
15.3
14.3
GS
0
262
-100
-100
75
2,164
-96.5
-96.5
LS
314
303
3.6
3.6
3,312
2,283
46.3
45.1
LC
240
131
83.2
83.2
2,372
743
222.0
219.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,089
7,158
-28.9
-28.9
62,693
46,337
36.5
35.3
TOTAL TMNA CAR
42,842
62,407
-31.4
-31.4
613,536
474,794
30.4
29.2
C-HR
1,873
4,606
-59.3
-59.3
32,388
33,604
-2.8
-3.6
RAV4
21,426
43,652
-50.9
-50.9
313,447
302,574
4.5
3.6
FJ CRUISER
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
VENZA
4,224
1,625
159.9
159.9
50,493
1,668
2,953.7
2,927.2
HIGHLANDER
19,101
22,307
-14.4
-14.4
207,564
141,301
48.2
46.9
4RUNNER
10,673
10,229
4.3
4.3
105,475
86,827
22.5
21.5
SEQUOIA
508
770
-34.0
-34.0
6,111
4,733
30.2
29.1
LAND CRUISER
23
141
-83.7
-83.7
3,665
1,761
109.9
108.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
57,828
83,330
-30.6
-30.6
719,144
572,468
26.7
25.6
SIENNA
7,724
4,124
87.3
87.3
83,447
28,781
192.5
189.9
TACOMA
18,086
20,929
-13.6
-13.6
200,631
163,619
23.7
22.6
TUNDRA
8,828
8,738
1.0
1.0
65,013
76,814
-14.6
-15.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
26,914
29,667
-9.3
-9.3
265,644
240,433
11.5
10.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
92,466
117,121
-21.1
-21.1
1,068,235
841,682
28.0
26.9
UX
1,210
1,525
-20.7
-20.7
14,277
12,117
18.9
17.8
NX
4,773
3,694
29.2
29.2
50,544
35,929
41.9
40.7
RX
8,572
9,666
-11.3
-11.3
84,625
66,251
28.9
27.7
GX
2,830
2,388
18.5
18.5
23,859
18,577
29.6
28.4
LX
223
323
-31.0
-31.0
2,808
2,876
-1.5
-2.4
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
17,608
17,596
0.1
0.1
176,113
135,750
30.9
29.7
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
110,074
134,717
-18.3
-18.3
1,244,348
977,432
28.4
27.3
Selling Days
25
25
228
230
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY
September 2021
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL%
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
1,342
2,515
-46.6
-46.6
28,631
21,568
33.9
32.7
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
875
1,272
-31.2
-31.2
22,407
10,998
105.5
103.7
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
1,523
1,729
-11.9
-11.9
23,258
11,255
108.5
106.6
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
3,905
3,513
11.2
11.2
36,694
20,819
77.8
76.3
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
760
715
6.3
6.3
7,914
4,696
70.0
68.5
TOYOTA MIRAI
406
41
890.2
890.2
2,268
341
570.9
565.1
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
7,722
0
0
0
82,597
0
0
0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
5,159
5,684
-9.2
-9.2
50,464
24,539
107.5
105.6
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
9,188
9,658
-4.9
-4.9
82,591
85,842
-2.9
-3.8
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
3,100
388
699.0
699.0
19,966
992
1,930.0
1,913.0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
4,224
1,625
159.9
159.9
50,493
1,668
2,954.0
2,927.0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
978
996
-1.8
-1.8
9,667
5,453
78.8
77.3
LEXUS GS HYBRID
0
0
0
0
1
1
0.9
0
LEXUS UX HYBRID
978
1,089
-10.2
-10.2
10,208
8,033
28.2
27.1
LEXUS NX HYBRID
911
698
30.5
30.5
9,405
6,024
57.5
56.1
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,871
1,644
13.8
13.8
13,485
10,154
34.0
32.8
LEXUS LS HYBRID
3
3
0
0
61
62
-0.7
-1.6
LEXUS LC HYBRID
0
1
-100
-100
12
9
34.5
33.3
TOTAL TMNA APV
42,945
31,571
36.0
36.0
450,122
212,454
113.7
111.9
TOTOL TOYOTA APV
38,204
27,140
40.8
40.8
407,283
182,718
124.9
122.9
TOTAL LEXUS APV
4,741
4,431
7.0
7.0
42,839
29,736
45.3
44.1
TOTAL TMNA APV SALES RATIO
28.1%
16.0%
24.2%
14.6%
Selling Days
25
25
228
230
