Toyota Motor North America : Announces Manufacturing Executive Changes

06/02/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America Inc. (TMNA) announces executive changes to its manufacturing organization effective June 30, 2021.

Jim Zehmer, who currently serves as general manager, administration at TABC, Inc. (TABC) will be promoted to president. Zehmer joined TABC's finance team in 1992 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including controller and manufacturing support general manager. He also was responsible for the administration functions at Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California, Toyota's vehicle assembly plant in Tijuana, Mexico, for a two-and-a-half-year period starting in 2016. He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, unit manufacturing and engineering, TMNA.

Mike Truax, current TABC president will retire after a 37-year career with Toyota and New United Motor Manufacturing Inc. (NUMMI), the former joint venture of Toyota and General Motors in Fremont, California. Throughout his career, Truax held various leadership positions in manufacturing and engineering before his current position with TABC. He worked as general manager in production engineering for in-house plastics products at Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America Inc. Previously, he spent more than 27 years at NUMMI in various production and engineering assignments.

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships. 

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Contact:
Victor Vanov
Victor.vanov@toyota.com
469.292.1318

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-announces-manufacturing-executive-changes-301304412.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America


© PRNewswire 2021
