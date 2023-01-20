Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-20 am EST
1883.00 JPY   +0.99%
2022 Year in Review Newscast with Akio Toyoda: Carbon Neutrality, End of Russian Production, Hino, and More

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
Akio
To begin with, Toyota Times is owned media. Recently, with the flood of news via social and older forms of media, I think it's hard for viewers to know where to turn. I felt that it would be good for Toyota Times to give our perspective, and share our ideas and vision, to give viewers a better understanding alongside other sources.
To begin with, Toyota Times is owned media. Recently, with the flood of news via social and older forms of media, I think it's hard for viewers to know where to turn. I felt that it would be good for Toyota Times to give our perspective, and share our ideas and vision, to give viewers a better understanding alongside other sources.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 963 B 288 B 288 B
Net income 2023 2 601 B 20 247 M 20 247 M
Net Debt 2023 19 927 B 155 B 155 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,91x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 25 387 B 198 B 198 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 864,50 JPY
Average target price 2 182,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%197 579
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.77%79 499
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG6.71%77 888
BMW AG7.96%63 412
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.32%51 770
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.71%49 894