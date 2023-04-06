Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
1826.50 JPY   -1.40%
6 Hours of Portimao: PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepared for Portimao

04/06/2023 | 04:14am EDT
At the season-opening 1000 Miles of Sebring, perfect team operations, exceptional driver consistency and smart tyre management delivered a one-two victory over a packed Hypercar field featuring other legendary endurance racing marques, such as Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot and Porsche.

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López hold the advantage in the drivers' standings after victory at Sebring in their #7 GR010 HYBRID. Reigning World Champions, and last year's Le Mans winners, Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa began their title defence with a narrow second place.

After the unique challenges over the bumps in Sebring four weeks ago, Portimão marks the start of an important and intense European-based preparation period prior to the Le Mans 24 Hours, which includes the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps at the end of this month.

Sébastien and Brendon already have a Portimão victory to their name, achieved when leading home a TOYOTA GAZOO Racing one-two on WEC's first race there, in the second round of the 2021 season. That was also Toyota's 100th FIA World Championship sportscar race.

As well as being a challenging circuit for drivers, Portimão is also a challenge for team logistics. An epic road journey to deliver the GR010 HYBRIDs and working equipment to Portugal began on Thursday 6 April when five trucks left the team's base in Cologne, Germany.

The trip will end on Sunday, after the team's five trucks have passed through five countries and covered 2,500km on the way to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, near the town of Portimão on Portugal's southern coast. That distance is the equivalent to 538 laps of the 4.653km circuit, which would take a Hypercar around 14-and-a-half hours to complete at typical race pace and accounting for pit stops.

Preparation for the second race of the season begins on Friday, with a pair of 90-minute practice sessions, during which drivers and engineers will evaluate different aerodynamic and mechanical settings on the GR010 HYBRIDs, whilst also comparing the different compounds of Michelin tyres.

After a late-morning final practice on Saturday, the starting grid will be decided by a 15-minute qualifying session at 4.20pm that afternoon. The 6 Hours of Portimão, the second round of the seven-race 2023 WEC season, begins at midday local time (1pm CEST) on Sunday.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 716 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2023 2 494 B 19 049 M 19 049 M
Net Debt 2023 19 960 B 152 B 152 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 25 129 B 192 B 192 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 852,50 JPY
Average target price 2 167,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.21%191 926
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.45%79 949
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.58%77 714
BMW AG18.84%69 354
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.88%49 720
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.24%48 938
