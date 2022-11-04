Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
1985.00 JPY   -1.46%
05:06aToyota Motor : Financial Results
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Presentation for Our Response to Rapid Environmental Changes
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Presentation for Our Response to Rapid Environmental Changes (with transcripts)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

8 Hours of Bahrain: PreviewTitles on the line for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After five races of a hard-fought season so far, the battle for Hypercar manufacturers' and drivers' titles is still open going into the final round at Bahrain International Circuit.

The drivers' standings could not be closer. This year's Le Mans winners Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, driving the #8 GR010 HYBRID, are tied on points with their rivals in the #36 Alpine, meaning the title will go to the crew which finishes highest on Saturday.

Reigning World Champions Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López, in the #7 GR010 HYBRID, retain a mathematical chance of their third consecutive title. They are 26 points behind, with 39 points still to be won in Bahrain, and can take the crown if their competitors fail to finish.

In the manufacturers' standings, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is within touching distance of winning the title for a fourth consecutive season. With a 26-point lead after five rounds, another World Championship is guaranteed if at least one of the two GR010 HYBRIDs reaches the chequered flag.

But, following a one-two on home ground at Fuji Speedway in the previous round, the team has bigger ambitions in Bahrain, where it has won seven of the 10 WEC rounds, and it targets a sixth consecutive victory at the 5.412km circuit.

The 8 Hours of Bahrain brings the curtain down on TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's 10th season in WEC and will be the team's 76th race since its 2012 debut. Victory on Saturday would be the team's 39th and would secure its fifth manufacturers' and drivers' World Championship double.

Practice in Bahrain begins on Thursday with two 90-minute practice sessions, the first taking place at lunchtime and the second beginning just after sunset, to allow teams to prepare for the day-night race. Following a one-hour final practice on Friday morning, qualifying is held over 10 minutes in the evening and the race begins on Saturday at 2pm local time (midday CET).

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:06aToyota Motor : Financial Results
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Presentation for Our Response to Rapid Environmental Changes
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Presentation for Our Response to Rapid Environmental Changes (with transcri..
PU
11/03Toyota And Espnw Recognize 7th Class : Women + Sports Summit, 2022
AQ
11/03Mullen Automotive's Quad Of Updates, Including 66% Debt Reduction, Expose A Valuation D..
AQ
11/03Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps
RE
11/02BHP sees Australia benefiting from EV metals push in U.S., Europe
RE
11/02Texas-Built Toyota Sequoia Named SUV of Texas; All-New 2023 Toyota Sequoia wins top hon..
AQ
11/02Toyota And Sema 2022 : Larger Space, More Showcase Vehicles and More Performance Fun and E..
AQ
11/02Trailhunter Concept Previews New Grade Of Toyota Trucks at SEMA Show; Trailhunter Truck..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 622 B 247 B 247 B
Net income 2023 2 766 B 18 651 M 18 651 M
Net Debt 2023 19 248 B 130 B 130 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,99x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 27 487 B 185 B 185 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 014,50 JPY
Average target price 2 318,42 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.32%185 353
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.92%74 317
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.56%59 590
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.32%54 711
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.16%53 312
BMW AG-13.55%48 272