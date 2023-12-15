A car's basic performance functions are driving, turning, and stopping, and evaluating these became the focus of the young trainee's challenge to the veteran test driver.

As introduced in the second installment of this series, Toyota's test vehicle driving qualifications are divided into five levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, S1, and S2.

S1 and above are licenses exclusive to the engineering department, signifying the ability to control and evaluate vehicles at their limits in any environment. An S2 qualification means the driver can quickly evaluate a car even on a first-time drive and course, and on a circuit, they can maintain a ±1 second range of lap times. This level also demands personal qualities befitting a representative of Toyota Motor Corporation.

The veterans who accepted the challenge from younger drivers are all top guns with an S2 qualification.

Let's start by looking at the driving function. This involves evaluating whether the car accelerates and decelerates as intended in response to accelerator operations, a process referred to as "powertrain drivability" in car manufacturing.

For this challenge, we had a powertrain drivability specialist from the Advanced Technical Skills Institute Division's FD Team Group, SX Kozo Iteya. A person seemingly destined to become a test driver, Iteya has been passionate about machinery and vehicles since childhood, even disassembling his father's car when he was in elementary school.