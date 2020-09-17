Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Automakers in India should cut royalty payments to foreign parent firms - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 03:59am EDT
A worker climbs a container to close its window after unloading cars at a warehouse on outskirts of Ahmedabad

Indian carmakers should reduce royalty payments to foreign partners to bring down costs instead of seeking tax cuts, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, days after reports that Toyota would halt expansion in the country due to high taxes.

Last month India's commerce minister said in a meeting with Indian automakers, including local representatives from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, that they should find ways to reduce royalty payments to foreign parent companies for use of technology or brand names.

Maruti Suzuki paid 38.2 billion Indian rupees ($518.5 million) in royalties to its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, amounting to 5% of its revenue, according to its annual report.

Privately-owned companies such as Toyota Motor's India arm paid $88 million or 3.4% of revenue to its Japanese parent, government data shows.

($1 = 73.6700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -1.79% 4333 End-of-day quote.-5.12%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.60% 6660 End-of-day quote.5.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.03% 7064 End-of-day quote.-8.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
03:59aAutomakers in India should cut royalty payments to foreign parent firms - off..
RE
03:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : TRI-AD Office Wins "Creative Office Award" at 33rd Nikkei New Off..
AQ
02:05aTOYOTA MOTOR : TRI-AD Office Wins "Creative Office Award" at 33rd Nikkei New Off..
PU
01:01aTOYOTA MOTOR : Denyo and Toyota Jointly Develop and Start Verification Tests for..
AQ
12:35aTOYOTA MOTOR : Denyo and Toyota Jointly Develop and Start Verification Tests for..
PU
09/16TOYOTA MOTOR : Dentsu Group to set up firm to enhance advertising
AQ
09/16TOYOTA MOTOR : to Launch New Companies for Marketing and for Creating Mobility B..
AQ
09/16TOYOTA MOTOR : to Launch New Companies for Marketing and for Creating Mobility B..
AQ
09/16Toyota, Dentsu team up to improve marketing strategy
RE
09/16TOYOTA MOTOR : to Launch New Companies for Marketing and for Creating Mobility B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 102 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2021 1 169 B 11 133 M 11 133 M
Net Debt 2021 15 753 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 19 751 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 786,84 JPY
Last Close Price 7 064,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.43%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.65%91 229
DAIMLER AG-6.24%58 302
BMW AG-11.53%49 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.14%45 194
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.15%44 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group