Automakers in India should cut royalty payments to foreign parent firms - official

Last month India's commerce minister said in a meeting with Indian automakers, including local representatives from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, that they should find ways to reduce royalty payments to foreign parent companies for use of technology or brand names.

Maruti Suzuki paid 38.2 billion Indian rupees ($518.5 million) in royalties to its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, amounting to 5% of its revenue, according to its annual report.

Privately-owned companies such as Toyota Motor's India arm paid $88 million or 3.4% of revenue to its Japanese parent, government data shows.

($1 = 73.6700 Indian rupees)

