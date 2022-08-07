Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
2123.00 JPY   +1.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Automakers say U.S. Senate bill will 'jeopardize' 2030 EV targets

08/07/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen's first battery plant, in Salzgitter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation had warned late Friday that most EV models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill and had unsuccessfully lobbied to change sourcing requirements for battery components and critical minerals.

"Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the group's chief executive, John Bozzella.

The change "will also jeopardize our collective target of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.47% 36.06 Delayed Quote.-38.50%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.06% 14.332 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.25% 7880 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.51% 2123 Delayed Quote.0.83%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.11% 143.44 Delayed Quote.-19.18%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
08/05TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results; All consolidated financial inf..
AQ
08/05Biometric Tech Maker Zkteco Targets $238 Million from Shenzhen IPO
MT
08/05TOYOTA MOTOR : North America
PU
08/05TOYOTA MOTOR : Asia Pacific
PU
08/05TOYOTA MOTOR : Global Operations
PU
08/05Suzuki Motor says demand strong despite economic concerns
RE
08/05Nomura Adjusts Toyota Motor's Price Target to 2,550 Yen From 2,400 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 35 481 B 262 B 262 B
Net income 2023 3 002 B 22 169 M 22 169 M
Net Debt 2023 18 917 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,84x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 29 059 B 215 B 215 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 376 971
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 123,00 JPY
Average target price 2 459,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.83%214 625
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.18%88 004
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.84%64 010
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.34%61 510
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.50%52 577
BMW AG-13.43%50 959