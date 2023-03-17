Baidu, Pony.ai win permits to offer driverless robotaxi services in Beijing

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Baidu
and Pony.ai said on Friday they have won permits to provide
fully driverless ride-hailing services in the Chinese capital of
Beijing.
Baidu's Apollo service will deploy 10 fully autonomous
vehicles in a technology park developed by the government of
Beijing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said in a statement.
The permit marks a step forward from December, when Baidu
said it had been granted a license to test the service. Baidu
will now operate driverless robotaxi services in three Chinese
cities including Wuhan and Chongqing.
The vehicles will not have humans in the driving seat nor
safety operators.
Beijing-headquartered Baidu, which generates most of its
revenue from its internet search engine, has been focused on
self-driving technologies over the past five years as it looks
to diversify.
Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor said in a separate
statement that it had also received such a permit from Beijing
city. It already operates a robotaxi service in the southern
city of Gaungzhou.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)