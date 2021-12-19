Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden electric vehicle push hits setback in U.S Senate

12/19/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden tours the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill.

West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President Joe Biden's signature domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better, which also aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.

The bill includes increasing the current $7,500 EV tax credit to up to $12,500 for union-made U.S. vehicles as well as creating a credit of up to $4,000 for used vehicles. The bill would also again make General Motors and Tesla Inc eligible for tax credits after they hit the 200,000-vehicle cap on the existing $7,500 credit.

The bill also includes a 30% credit for commercial electric vehicles.

GM and Ford are both launching electric pickup trucks in 2022 and new tax credits could be crucial to meeting initial sales targets, as well as meeting rising vehicle emissions requirements.

Biden wants 50% of new U.S. vehicles to be electric or plug-in electric hybrid by 2030. The administration is expected as soon as this week to finalize tougher new vehicle emissions rules through 2026, automakers say.

Manchin opposes a $4,500 tax credit for union-made vehicles that is part of the $12,500 proposal. He calls the union credit "wrong" and "not American."

The EV tax credits are backed by Biden, many congressional Democrats and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and would disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - GM, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

Tesla and foreign automakers operating in the United States do not have unions representing assembly workers and many have fought UAW efforts to organize U.S. plants.

Toyota Motor Corp, which has a plant in West Virginia but whose U.S. employees are not union members, has lobbied against the $4,500 union credit.

Toyota announced this month it is building a $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina, while EV startup Rivian Automotive said on Thursday that it will build a $5 billion plant in Georgia.

Vehicles would have to be made in the United States starting in 2027 to qualify for any of the $12,500 credit, which includes $500 for U.S. made batteries. It has faced criticism from Canada, Mexico, Japan and the European Union.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.85% 19.77 Delayed Quote.124.91%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -5.53% 55.16 Delayed Quote.32.47%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.61% 16.414 Delayed Quote.11.96%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.15% 16.472 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 0.61% 932.57 Delayed Quote.32.15%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.38% 9310 End-of-day quote.13.68%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.73% 2102.5 End-of-day quote.32.12%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:45pBiden electric vehicle push hits setback in U.S Senate
RE
12/18Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment
RE
12/17Toyota Tsusho Corporation - Hiace SKD Production Starts in Kenya
AQ
12/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Team Principal Latvala Back in the Driver's Seat? A New WRC Era Begins on J..
PU
12/17EU Car Registrations Declined in November
DJ
12/16Cerence to Provide Toyota Motor North America With AI-Powered Content Domain for Its Ve..
MT
12/16Toyota Motor Highlights Plans to Cut Environmental Footprint across North America
MT
12/15TOYOTA MOTOR : Message from Management
PU
12/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, Toyota, Tesla, Stadler Rail, Vontobel...
12/15Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell Ahead of Fed Decision
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 148 B 274 B 274 B
Net income 2022 2 737 B 24 066 M 24 066 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 B 161 B 161 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 29 091 B 256 B 256 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 102,50 JPY
Average target price 2 381,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.12%256 098
DAIMLER AG43.30%82 931
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY32.47%80 085
FORD MOTOR COMPANY124.91%79 006
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG20.34%63 610
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED4.32%61 068