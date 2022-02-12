Canada police begin clearing protesters blocking key U.S.-Canada bridge

(Add details on police moves, Paris protests, planned demos,
WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian police began
clearing protesters blocking a key bridge linking Canada and the
United States on Saturday, more than 12 hours after a court
order came into effect that ended a blockade that had snarled
international trade.
The Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border
crossing, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on
Saturday morning. About 15 trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked
traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for
Detroit's carmakers.
"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully,"
Windsor Police said in a Twitter post, asking commuters to avoid
the areas affected by the demonstrations.
Police in black uniforms with yellow vests moved behind the
protesters' vehicles, forming a line across the bridge entrance
and yelling at protesters to move. The number of demonstrators
had thinned from about 200 on Friday night to roughly two dozen
early Saturday.
Protesters closest to the bridge were seen moving back
peacefully.
The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the capital
Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine
mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day on
Saturday.
The protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in the
United States, France, New Zealand and Australia.
In Paris, French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on
the Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday shortly after a convoy
carrying protesters against COVID-19 restrictions made it into
the capital.
The protests in Canada have morphed into a wider protest
against COVID restrictions and the Canadian government.
Protests have spread to three border points: the Ambassador
Bridge, strangling trade between the two countries, and two
smaller crossings in Alberta and Manitoba.
More protests are expected on Saturday. East of Ottawa,
people were expected to gather in Fredericton in the province of
New Brunswick for a weekend demonstration. Local police said
officers were stationed at entrances to the city to ensure
traffic can flow freely. The financial capital Toronto was also
bracing for a second weekend of protests.
A convoy of motorists in the United States is planning to
head to the waterfront in Port Huron, Michigan, in support of
protesters in Canada. Another U.S. group said two separate
vehicle convoys will converge this weekend at the Peace Bridge,
another U.S.-Canadian border crossing in Buffalo, New York.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, said on
Friday it had temporarily halted work at its assembly plant in
Ohio. General Motors and Toyota Motor Co also
announced new production cuts. Companies have diverted cargo to
stem losses amid production cuts.
The estimated loss from the blockades just to the automobile
industry could be as high as $700 million, based on IHS Markit's
data, which puts the daily flow in vehicles and parts at $141.1
million day in 2021.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under pressure from
opposition party leaders to intervene, while U.S. President Joe
Biden's administration urged his government to use federal
powers https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-canada-border-closures-risk-trade-more-govt-action-is-likely-2022-02-10.
Trudeau has promised Biden quick action to end the crisis.
Trudeau is scheduled to chair a meeting of his top advisors
on Saturday, called the Incident Response Group, to discuss the
ongoing blockades, according to his office.
