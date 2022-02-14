Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers to end protests - media

02/14/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Windsor

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa, domestic media reports said on Monday.

CBC and CTV said Trudeau had told legislators from his ruling Liberal Party that he would use the 1988 Emergencies Act, which allows the federal government to override the provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies.

The act has only been used once in peacetime - by Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau - who invoked an earlier version of the act in 1970 after Quebec separatists kidnapped a provincial cabinet minister and a British diplomat.

The act also allows the government to send in the military but the CBC cited Trudeau as saying he had no plans to do so. Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau's communications director, declined to comment on the report.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the policies of Trudeau's government, covering everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.

BLOCKADE

A six-day blockade of North America's busiest trade corridor in Windsor, Ontario, ended on Sunday while protests in Ottawa entered a third week.

Several trucks were parked outside Trudeau's downtown office, along with portable toilets.

Protesters had also shut down smaller border crossings in Alberta and Manitoba last week and, over the weekend, shut down the Pacific Highway border point in British Columbia.

The Windsor bridge blockade choked the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers, forcing Ford Motor Co, the second-largest U.S. automaker, General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp to cut production. U.S. President Joe Biden raised the matter with Trudeau last week.

Trudeau has shown reluctance to invoke the Emergencies Act to deal with previous crises, given the potential political fallout from Ottawa interfering in provincial jurisdiction. He was due to speak to the 10 provincial premiers on Monday.

Ottawa police, complaining they do not have enough officers, have so far largely stood and watched the protests, much to the fury of residents and businesses that have shut down.

VACCINE MANDATES

Leah West, a national security expert at Ottawa's Carleton University, said she would be shocked if Trudeau invoked the act because police already had the powers to clamp down on the blockades but were not doing no.

"The issue is a refusal to actually enforce the laws already in place ... it doesn't need the feds to invoke this act to get there," she told the CBC.

Senior Liberal legislator Judy Sgro, asked about possible invocation of the act, said it was a sad day for Canada.

"You see the impact this is having on our economy? Thousands of people are losing jobs - what would you do?" she said.

Ontario premier Doug Ford, a conservative who has not always enjoyed good relations with Trudeau, told reporters the protests could not be tolerated.

"We cannot have people creating chaos at our borders, interrupting trade with the rest of the world," he said.

Ford spoke after announcing that Ontario, the most populous province, would this week remove pandemic-related capacity limits on many businesses and planned to remove proof-of-vaccination requirements from March 1.

Removal of vaccine mandates is one of the key demands of protesters who have used trucks to block many streets in downtown Ottawa, much to the fury of residents.

A leak site said it had been given data about donors to the protests after a fundraising platform was hacked.

($1 = 1.2721 Canadian dollars)

(Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Paul Simao, Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.48% 1.43931 Delayed Quote.0.65%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.23% 17.585 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.07% 48.84 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.82% 9180 Delayed Quote.1.74%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -3.19% 2182 Delayed Quote.7.05%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:08pCanada's Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers to end protests - media
RE
11:04aToyota's Ontario plants remain closed after trucker protests
RE
10:57aExploring Black History Near Toyota's U.S. Manufacturing Locations
AQ
10:57aToyota Commits Multimillion-Dollar Investment to Further Expand Production of Electrifi..
AQ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Japan Equity ETFs witness outflows amid global risks
TI
06:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : Lunar cruiser
PU
06:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility
PU
06:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : Technology
PU
04:39aChina Auto Sales Decline as Covid-19 Outbreaks Hurt Production
DJ
02:03aTOYOTA MOTOR : March Production Plan (as of February 14)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 929 B 267 B 267 B
Net income 2022 2 732 B 23 574 M 23 574 M
Net Debt 2022 16 501 B 142 B 142 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 30 122 B 260 B 260 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 371 365
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 182,00 JPY
Average target price 2 425,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.05%268 450
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.29%130 185
DAIMLER AG10.13%90 829
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.72%70 951
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.70%70 675
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-15.50%70 275