Domino's, Nuro to start robot pizza delivery in Houston

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc
and Nuro Inc, a Silicon Valley startup, said on Monday
they will launch robotic pizza delivery in Houston this week,
seeking to capitalize on rising online orders caused by the
pandemic.
Nuro, founded by two former Google engineers in 2016, raised
$940 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund and recently secured
an undisclosed amount of equity investment from Woven Capital,
the mobility investment arm of a Toyota Motor Corp
subsidiary.
With a small, low-speed vehicle to carry packages instead of
people, the robot company has been pulling ahead of other
autonomous startups in gaining regulatory approvals for on-road
vehicle deployment.
The delivery service will begin at a Domino's outlet in
Houston, expanding to "many customers in many locations" as part
of a long-term partnership, said Cosimo Leipold, Nuro’s head of
partner relations.
"It’s generally difficult for large companies to hire enough
drivers to fill their delivery demand," he said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
Leipold said Nuro, which has partnered with retailers Kroger
Co, Walmart Inc and CVS Health Corp to
deliver groceries and prescriptions, said its weekly deliveries
nearly tripled in the first three months of the pandemic.
Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city, has one of the
country's highest road fatality rates. "Houston’s roadways
create challenging scenarios for our technology to work with."
In 2019, Nuro and Domino’s said they expected to launch
robot pizza delivery late that year. "Nuro and Domino’s have
taken a measured approach to prioritize a smooth and safe
deployment," Leipold said.
Nuro got U.S. regulatory approval last year to start the
unmanned delivery service.
