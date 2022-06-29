Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
2128.00 JPY   -1.82%
06:41aEV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
RE
06:28aUPDATE1 : Toyota domestic output drops on parts crunch due to Shanghai lockdown
AQ
06:27aToyota Motor Reports Decline in Sales, Production for May
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW

06/29/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen's ID Buzz is pictured in a production line in Hanover

MUNICH (Reuters) - The EU deal to phase out combustion engine cars in just over 12 years is challenging, but an more daunting obstacle will be making enough batteries to power the electric cars needed as a result, a senior Volkswagen executive said on Wednesday.

The comment came after EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change early on Wednesday, including one requiring new cars sold in the EU to emit zero CO2 from 2035.

That would make it impossible to sell internal-combustion engine cars.

The European Commission had first proposed the package last summer, aimed at slashing planet-warming emissions this decade, but the deal overnight makes it likely that the proposal will become EU law.

"It's a challenging goal. We think it's doable," VW Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told Reuters in an interview at Reuters Automotive Europe conference on Wednesday.

"The most challenging topic is not ramping up the car plants. The most challenging topic will be ramping up the battery supply chain."

VW has said it will stop selling combustion engine cars in the region by the target, but some carmakers further behind in the race to develop EVs such as Toyota may struggle to meet the target. The Japanese carmaker declined to comment on Wednesday.

Major carmakers have been racing to secure battery cell supplies, but finding enough battery raw materials may be a bigger problem.

Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said last month that he expects a shortage of EV batteries will hit the auto industry in 2024-2025 as manufacturers try to ramp up electric vehicle sales while still building new battery factories.

The agreement in Luxembourg came after more than 16 hours of negotiations, with Italy, Slovakia and other states wanting the phase-out delayed to 2040.

Countries eventually backed a compromise which kept the 2035 target and asked Brussels to assess in 2026 whether hybrid vehicles could comply with the goal.

The 2035 proposal is designed so that in theory, any type of car technology such as hybrids or cars running on sustainable fuels could comply with it, as long as it means the car has no carbon dioxide emissions.

The Commission's 2026 review would assess what technological advances have been made in hybrid cars to see if they can comply with the 2035 goal.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Jan Schwartz and Joe White in Munich; additional reporting by Nick Carey in London, Kate Abnett in Brussels and Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Writing by Josephine Mason in London; editing by David Evans)

By Ilona Wissenbach and Jan Schwartz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.44% 12.234 Real-time Quote.-24.81%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.74% 12.2 Delayed Quote.-24.85%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.71% 8370 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.82% 2128 Delayed Quote.2.94%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.53% 137.28 Delayed Quote.-20.66%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
06:41aEV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
RE
06:28aUPDATE1 : Toyota domestic output drops on parts crunch due to Shanghai lockdown
AQ
06:27aToyota Motor Reports Decline in Sales, Production for May
MT
02:58aToyota domestic output drops on parts crunch due to Shanghai lockdown
AQ
02:03aToyota Misses Downgraded Global Production Targets For May Amid China Lockdowns, Semico..
MT
12:58aToyota misses May production target in third monthly shortfall
RE
12:37aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022
PU
12:32aToyota misses May global production target, third month of shortfall
RE
06/28New-Vehicle Sales in US to Take Hit From Inflation, Inventory Shortages in Second Quart..
MT
06/28Initial Vehicle Quality 'Notably' Declines in 2022 Amid COVID-19 Disruptions, JD Power ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 934 B 256 B 256 B
Net income 2023 2 905 B 21 316 M 21 316 M
Net Debt 2023 19 064 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 29 769 B 218 B 218 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 167,50 JPY
Average target price 2 481,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.94%218 455
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.66%88 208
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.81%66 357
BMW AG-13.57%52 917
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.03%49 566
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.03%47 473