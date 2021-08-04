Log in
FY2022 1Q Financial Results (PDF: 2.62 MB / 17 pp.)

08/04/2021 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Toyota Motor Corporation August 4, 2021

Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements and

Caution concerning Insider Trading

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect Toyota's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in economic conditions, market demand, and the competitive environment affecting the automotive markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and other markets in which Toyota operates; (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar, the Russian ruble, the Canadian dollar and the British pound, fluctuations in stock prices, and interest rates fluctuations; (iii) changes in funding environment in financial markets and increased competition in the financial services industry; (iv) Toyota's ability to market and distribute effectively; (v) Toyota's ability to realize production efficiencies and to implement capital expenditures at the levels and times planned by management;

  1. changes in the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Toyota operates that affect Toyota's automotive operations, particularly laws, regulations and government policies relating to vehicle safety including remedial measures such as recalls, trade, environmental protection, vehicle emissions and vehicle fuel economy, as well as changes in laws, regulations and government policies that affect Toyota's other operations, including the outcome of current and future litigation and other legal proceedings, government proceedings and investigations; (vii) political and economic instability in the markets in which Toyota operates; (viii) Toyota's ability to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products that meet customer demand; (ix) any damage to Toyota's brand image; (x) Toyota's reliance on various suppliers for the provision of supplies; (xi) increases in prices of raw materials; (xii) Toyota's reliance on various digital and information technologies; (xiii) fuel shortages or interruptions in electricity, transportation systems, labor strikes, work stoppages or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labor in the major markets where Toyota purchases materials, components and supplies for the production of its products or where its products are produced, distributed or sold; and (xiv) the impact of natural calamities as well as the outbreak and spread of epidemics, including the negative effect on Toyota's vehicle production and sales.

A discussion of these and other factors which may affect Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position is contained in Toyota's annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Caution concerning Insider Trading

Under Japanese securities laws and regulations (the "Regulations"), subject to certain exceptions, any person who receives certain material information relating to the business, etc. of Toyota which may be contained in this document is prohibited from trading in Toyota's shares or certain other transactions related to such shares (as set forth in the Regulations) until such material information is deemed to be made public. Under the Regulations, material information is deemed to be made public when (i) such material information is notified to a stock exchange and is disclosed by ways of electromagnetic means as prescribed by the ordinance of the Cabinet Office (posting on the TDnet (Timely Disclosure Network) information service ) or (ii) twelve (12) hours have elapsed since a listed company, such as Toyota, disclosed such material information to at least two (2) media sources as prescribed by the Regulations.

2

FY2022 First Quarter Summary

  • The first quarter results were the result of our maintaining, together with our suppliers and dealerships, stable sales and supply, despite the semiconductor shortage and spread of COVID-19. This was based on improvements in the competitiveness of our products that were achieved through "Making Ever-better Cars" initiatives. We have also continued and improved upon the efficient ways of working during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • The forecast of consolidated financial result is unchanged from the initial forecasts due to uncertainties in and after the second quarter.
    Going forward, we will continue to accelerate our transformation into a Mobility Company by both improving our earnings structure and aggressively investing in the future.

3

FY2022 First Quarter Financial Performance

4

Consolidated Vehicle Sales

(thousands of vehicles)

2,500

2,148

185.4%

2,000

500

130.1%

1,500

1,158

661

232.4%

1,000

385

281

198.8%

285

500

365

200.8%

141

182

340

205.1%

0

166

FY21/1Q

FY22/1Q

YoY

Reference (retail)

Apr.-Jun.'20

Apr.-Jun.'21

1,706

2,545

149.1%

Toyota and Lexus Vehicle Sales

Electrified Vehicle [%]

358 [21.0%]

677 [26.6%]

189.3%

HEV

348

636

182.6%

PHEV

8

36

434.5%

BEV

1

3

334.7%

FCEV

0

2

1,221.5%

Total Retail Vehicle Sales

1,848

2,759

149.3%

2,318

555

744

279

410

330

FY20/1Q

Apr.-Jun.'19

2,474

500 [20.2%]

486

13

-

1

2,709

Japan

N. America

Europe

Asia

Other

Central and South America, Oceania, Africa,

The Middle East, etc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
