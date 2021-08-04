Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
FY2022 1Q Financial Results (with transcripts) (PDF: 7.55 MB / 17 pp.)

08/04/2021 | 12:36am EDT
We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world

who chose us as well as our shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us.

I would like to explain the summary for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The first quarter results were the result of maintaining stable sales and supply together with our suppliers and dealerships, despite the semiconductor shortage and spread of COVID-19. This was based on improvements in the competitiveness of our products that were achieved

through "Making Ever-better Cars" initiatives. We have also continued and improved upon the efficient ways of working during the COVID-19 crisis.

The forecast of consolidated financial result is unchanged from the initial forecasts due to uncertainties in and after the second quarter.

Going forward, we will continue to accelerate our transformation into a Mobility Company by both improving our earnings structure and aggressively investing in the future.

Let me discuss our financial results for the first quarter ended June 2021.

Consolidated vehicle sales was at 2 million 148 thousand units, which was 185.4% of such sales

for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales was at 2 million 545 thousand units,

which was 149.1% of such sales

for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Sales volume recovered to a level close to that of 2019, the year before the COVID-19 outbreak,

despite the severe business environment due to semiconductor shortage and

spread of COVID-19 in emerging countries.

The ratio of electrified vehicles also increased steadily.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 31 029 B 285 B 285 B
Net income 2022 2 632 B 24 138 M 24 138 M
Net Debt 2022 18 904 B 173 B 173 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 28 091 B 258 B 258 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 72,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10 055,00 JPY
Average target price 10 921,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.37%257 516
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.56%149 676
DAIMLER AG31.08%97 193
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.00%82 732
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED30.83%75 249
BMW AG11.48%65 762