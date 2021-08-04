FY2022 1Q Financial Results (with transcripts) (PDF: 7.55 MB / 17 pp.)

Let me discuss our financial results for the first quarter ended June 2021.
Consolidated vehicle sales was at 2 million 148 thousand units, which was 185.4% of such sales
for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales was at 2 million 545 thousand units,
which was 149.1% of such sales
for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Sales volume recovered to a level close to that of 2019, the year before the COVID-19 outbreak,
despite the severe business environment due to semiconductor shortage and
spread of COVID-19 in emerging countries.
The ratio of electrified vehicles also increased steadily.