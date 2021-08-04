FY2022 1Q Financial Results (with transcripts) (PDF: 7.55 MB / 17 pp.)

I would like to explain the summary for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The first quarter results were the result of maintaining stable sales and supply together with our suppliers and dealerships, despite the semiconductor shortage and spread of COVID-19. This was based on improvements in the competitiveness of our products that were achieved

through "Making Ever-better Cars" initiatives. We have also continued and improved upon the efficient ways of working during the COVID-19 crisis.

The forecast of consolidated financial result is unchanged from the initial forecasts due to uncertainties in and after the second quarter.

Going forward, we will continue to accelerate our transformation into a Mobility Company by both improving our earnings structure and aggressively investing in the future.