Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 01/05
2292 JPY   +2.57%
05:50pFactbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla
RE
03:39pFord Motor December US Sales Fall Despite Strong EV Performance
MT
10:07aFord posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

01/05/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing

(Reuters) - The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc.

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are among those leading the chase. Last week, Ford's market value rose above GM for the first time in five years in a sign of increasing investor confidence in its electrification strategy.

Brokerage Wedbush estimates the electric vehicle (EV) market could be worth $5 trillion over the next decade. Here is a list of the major U.S. EV companies, along with their models and deliveries, if applicable:

TESLA INC

** Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, sells four EV models: luxury sedan Model S, a less-expensive sedan Model 3, SUV Model Y and a luxury SUV Model X.

** Musk said the world's most valuable carmaker is aiming to deliver its second-generation roadster and Semi electric commercial truck in 2023.

** Production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck is likely to begin at the end of this year, with volume production in 2023, he said.

** Tesla delivered 936,172 EVs in 2021

GENERAL MOTORS CO

** GM has paused the retail sale of its Chevrolet Bolt EV after a series of fires last year. It delivered 24,828 Bolt EV/Bolt EUVs in 2021.

** GM, which was recently dethroned as the No. 1 U.S. automaker by Toyota Motor Corp, is aiming to introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2025.

** The company began deliveries of EV pick up truck GMC Hummer in December.

** GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told the annual CES technology conference via video on Wednesday that the electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup will launch in two stages in 2023.

** Initial deliveries of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq is expected begin in the first half of 2022.

** GM started delivering the EV600 van last month and will add the smaller EV410 in late 2023.

FORD MOTOR CO

** Ford sold 27,140 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers last year.

** It expects to deliver F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck beginning spring this year.

** Its 2022 E-Transit van is scheduled to go on sale this year.

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE

** The company introduced its R1T high-end pickup truck and R1S SUV in 2018 and began selling both models in 2021.

** Deliveries of Rivian EDV (electric delivery van) began in last month with Amazon.com Inc as its first customer.

NIKOLA CORP

** Nikola Corp, which has been embroiled in legal and management trouble, began deliveries of its Tre battery electric truck on Dec. 17.

** The company says its hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck with a range of up to 500 miles would be available from 2023.

LUCID GROUP

** Lucid began deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition luxury sedan on Oct. 30.

** Firm says it will begin to expand into European markets in 2022 and other plans to achieve 20,000 vehicles this year.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair, Kannaki Deka and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDITION LTD. 0.00% 0.008 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.67% 23.66 Delayed Quote.17.04%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.56% 62.74 Delayed Quote.12.13%
LUCID GROUP, INC. -6.93% 36.68 Delayed Quote.3.57%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -4.26% 9.88 Delayed Quote.4.56%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -11.22% 90.01 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
TESLA, INC. -5.35% 1088.12 Delayed Quote.8.78%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 4.21% 9890 End-of-day quote.7.62%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.57% 2292 End-of-day quote.8.86%
VECTOIQ ACQUISITION CORP. II 0.20% 9.92 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:50pFactbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla
RE
03:39pFord Motor December US Sales Fall Despite Strong EV Performance
MT
10:07aFord posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales
RE
08:58aTOYOTA MOTOR : SDGs Initiatives
PU
07:13aJapan Q1 aluminium premium falls 20% to $177/T -sources
RE
06:25aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 5, 2022
02:09aToyota Beats Long Reigning Automaker GM in 2021 US Sales
MT
01:41aNikkei closes higher as gains in Sony, Toyota outweigh tech losses
RE
01:41aJapan Index Ends Volatile Trading in Green; Toyota Beats Long Reigning Automaker GM in ..
MT
01:17aJapan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 196 B 269 B 269 B
Net income 2022 2 737 B 23 560 M 23 560 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 B 158 B 158 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 31 713 B 274 B 273 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 292,00 JPY
Average target price 2 387,37 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.86%266 370
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.04%97 149
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.13%95 445
DAIMLER AG6.69%87 171
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG6.44%69 027
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-10.82%56 464