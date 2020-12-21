Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 12/18
7911 JPY   -1.11%
06:23aFiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger
RE
06:14aEU Gives Conditional Approval to Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot Merger
DJ
06:13aFiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 bln merger
RE
Fiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger

12/21/2020 | 06:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brazil

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and French rival PSA gained EU antitrust approval on Monday for their $38 billion merger to create the world's No.4 carmaker after pledging to boost Japanese rival Toyota Motor.

The two carmakers are looking to the deal to help them tackle the industry's dual challenges of funding cleaner vehicles and the global pandemic.

The European Commission said PSA will extend its small van agreement with Toyota Motor by increasing capacity for Toyota and cutting transfer prices for the vehicles, spare parts and accessories to address EU competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.

"Access to a competitive market for small commercial vans is important for many self-employed and small and medium companies throughout Europe," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Fiat and PSA will also allow rivals to access their repair and maintenance networks for vans to help new entrants expand in the market, the EU competition enforcer said.

The merged entity to be called Stellantis would own brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati as well as Peugeot, Opel and DS.

"FCA and Groupe PSA warmly welcome the European Commission's clearance authorizing the merger and the creation of Stellantis, a world leader in new mobility," the companies said, adding that the shareholders of both companies will meet separately on Jan 4 to approve the transaction.

"The closing of the merger is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021".

FCA's controlling shareholder is Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family while PSA's investors are the Peugeot family, the French government and China's Dongfeng.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -1.06% 61.88 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -2.74% 14.144 Delayed Quote.10.11%
PEUGEOT SA -2.61% 21.63 Real-time Quote.4.23%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.49% 7930 End-of-day quote.25.28%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.11% 7911 End-of-day quote.2.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 961 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2021 1 477 B 14 240 M 14 240 M
Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 22 119 B 214 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 055,56 JPY
Last Close Price 7 911,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.55%214 000
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.97%97 863
DAIMLER AG18.84%76 761
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.05%58 698
BMW AG1.44%58 521
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.16%51 705
