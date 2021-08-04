Financial Summary (PDF: 1.28 MB / 15 pp.)

: Hiroyuki Suzuki, General Manager, Accounting Division
Tel. (0565)28-2121
Filing date of quarterly securities report
: August 6, 2021
Payment date of cash dividends
: -
Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results
: yes
Earnings announcement for quarterly financial results
: yes
1. Consolidated Results for FY2022 First Quarter (April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
(1) Consolidated financial results (For the first quarter ended June 30)
(% of change from previous first quarter)
Net income
Sales revenues
Operating income
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Comprehensive
income taxes
Toyota Motor
income
Corporation
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY2022 first quarter
7,935,558
72.5
997,489
-
1,257,220
963.3
926,540
520.0
897,832
465.2
1,145,862
391.5
FY2021 first quarter
4,600,796
-40.4
13,920
-98.1
118,233
-86.1
149,448
-76.3
158,843
-74.3
233,157
-60.6
Earnings per share attributable to
Earnings per share attributable to
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
- Basic
Yen
- Diluted
Yen
FY2022 first quarter
321.13
321.11
FY2021 first quarter
56.87
56.87
(Note) % of change from previous first quarter is shown as "-" in operating income of FY2022 first quarter because the ratio exceeds 1000%.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Ratio of
Toyota Motor Corporation
Total assets
Total shareholders' equity
Toyota Motor Corporation
shareholders' equity
shareholders' equity
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
FY2022 first quarter
61,651,149
25,016,901
24,123,041
39.1
FY2021
62,267,140
24,288,329
23,404,547
37.6
2. Cash Dividends
Annual cash dividends per common share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2021
-
105.00
-
135.00
240.00
FY2022
-
FY2022 (forecast)
-
-
-
-
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: none
Breakdown of Annual cash dividends per common share at end of FY2021 second quarter: Special Dividends 5.00yen
Please refer to [Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus] released on November 6th, 2020 for further information. Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") 's board of directors authorized a resolution on May 12th, 2021 to implement a common stock split in which each share of common stock held by shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2021 will be split into five shares. The per share dividend for FY2021 is the dividend before stock split.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
(% of change from FY2021)
Net income attributable
Earnings per share
Sales revenues
Operating income
Income before income
to
attributable to Toyota
taxes
Toyota Motor
Motor Corporation
Corporation
- Basic
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full-year
30,000,000
10.2
2,500,000
13.8
3,110,000
6.1
2,300,000
2.4
164.62
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated results since the latest announcement: none
Basic earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation is based on the number of shares after stock split, which is described on the note of 2. Cash Dividends.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current quarter
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): none
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: none
Changes other than (2)-(i) above: none
Changes in accounting estimates: none
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock): FY2022 first quarter 3,262,997,492 shares, FY2021 3,262,997,492 shares
Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: FY2022 first quarter 469,248,616 shares, FY2021 467,048,832 shares
Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period: FY2022 first quarter 2,795,809,951 shares,
FY2021 first quarter 2,793,273,694 shares
This report is not reviewed.
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements, and Other Information
This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect Toyota's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in economic conditions, market demand, and the competitive environment affecting the automotive markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and other markets in which Toyota operates; (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar, the Russian ruble, the Canadian dollar and the British pound, fluctuations in stock prices, and interest rates fluctuations; (iii) changes in funding environment in financial markets and increased competition in the financial services industry; (iv) Toyota's ability to market and distribute effectively; (v) Toyota's ability to realize production efficiencies and to implement capital expenditures at the levels and times planned by management; (vi) changes in the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Toyota operates that affect Toyota's automotive operations, particularly laws, regulations and government policies relating to vehicle safety including remedial measures such as recalls, trade, environmental protection, vehicle emissions and vehicle fuel economy, as well as changes in laws, regulations and government policies that affect Toyota's other operations, including the outcome of current and future litigation and other legal proceedings, government proceedings and investigations; (vii) political and economic instability in the markets in which Toyota operates; (viii) Toyota's ability to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products that meet customer demand; (ix) any damage to Toyota's brand image; (x) Toyota's reliance on various suppliers for the provision of supplies; (xi) increases in prices of raw materials; (xii) Toyota's reliance on various digital and information technologies; (xiii) fuel shortages or interruptions in electricity, transportation systems, labor strikes, work stoppages or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labor in the major markets where Toyota purchases materials, components and supplies for the production of its products or where its products are produced, distributed or sold; and (xiv) the impact of natural calamities as well as the outbreak and spread of epidemics, including the negative effect on Toyota's vehicle production and sales.
A discussion of these and other factors which may affect Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position is contained in Toyota's annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The global spread of COVID-19 and the responses to it by governments and other stakeholders have adversely affected Toyota in a number of ways. For reasons such as government directives as well as anticipated reduced demand for its vehicles, Toyota has temporarily suspended, or intends to temporarily suspend, production of automobiles and components at selected plants in Japan and overseas. COVID-19 has also affected, and is expected to continue to affect, the businesses of Toyota dealers and distributors, as well as certain of Toyota's third-party suppliers and business partners. In addition, the global spread of COVID-19 and related matters have adversely affected businesses in a wide variety of industries, as well as consumers, all of which negatively impacted demand for Toyota's vehicles and related financial services.
The duration of the global spread of COVID-19 and the resulting future effects are uncertain, and the foregoing impacts and other effects not referenced above, as well as the ultimate impact of COVID-19, are difficult to predict and could have an adverse effect on Toyota's financial condition and results of operations.
