    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Financial Summary (PDF: 1.28 MB / 15 pp.)

08/04/2021 | 12:36am EDT
FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

FY2022 First Quarter

(April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

FY2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

August 4, 2021

Company name

: Toyota Motor Corporation

Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed

: Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges in Japan

Code number

: 7203

URL

: https://global.toyota/jp/

Representative

: Akio Toyoda, President

Contact person

: Hiroyuki Suzuki, General Manager, Accounting Division

Tel. (0565)28-2121

Filing date of quarterly securities report

: August 6, 2021

Payment date of cash dividends

: -

Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results

: yes

Earnings announcement for quarterly financial results

: yes

1. Consolidated Results for FY2022 First Quarter (April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

(1) Consolidated financial results (For the first quarter ended June 30)

(% of change from previous first quarter)

Net income

Sales revenues

Operating income

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Comprehensive

income taxes

Toyota Motor

income

Corporation

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2022 first quarter

7,935,558

72.5

997,489

-

1,257,220

963.3

926,540

520.0

897,832

465.2

1,145,862

391.5

FY2021 first quarter

4,600,796

-40.4

13,920

-98.1

118,233

-86.1

149,448

-76.3

158,843

-74.3

233,157

-60.6

Earnings per share attributable to

Earnings per share attributable to

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

- Basic

Yen

- Diluted

Yen

FY2022 first quarter

321.13

321.11

FY2021 first quarter

56.87

56.87

(Note) % of change from previous first quarter is shown as "-" in operating income of FY2022 first quarter because the ratio exceeds 1000%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ratio of

Toyota Motor Corporation

Total assets

Total shareholders' equity

Toyota Motor Corporation

shareholders' equity

shareholders' equity

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

FY2022 first quarter

61,651,149

25,016,901

24,123,041

39.1

FY2021

62,267,140

24,288,329

23,404,547

37.6

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends per common share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2021

-

105.00

-

135.00

240.00

FY2022

-

FY2022 (forecast)

-

-

-

-

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: none

Breakdown of Annual cash dividends per common share at end of FY2021 second quarter: Special Dividends 5.00yen

Please refer to [Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus] released on November 6th, 2020 for further information. Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") 's board of directors authorized a resolution on May 12th, 2021 to implement a common stock split in which each share of common stock held by shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2021 will be split into five shares. The per share dividend for FY2021 is the dividend before stock split.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

(% of change from FY2021)

Net income attributable

Earnings per share

Sales revenues

Operating income

Income before income

to

attributable to Toyota

taxes

Toyota Motor

Motor Corporation

Corporation

- Basic

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full-year

30,000,000

10.2

2,500,000

13.8

3,110,000

6.1

2,300,000

2.4

164.62

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated results since the latest announcement: none

Basic earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation is based on the number of shares after stock split, which is described on the note of 2. Cash Dividends.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current quarter
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): none
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: none
    2. Changes other than (2)-(i) above: none
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: none
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock): FY2022 first quarter 3,262,997,492 shares, FY2021 3,262,997,492 shares
    2. Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: FY2022 first quarter 469,248,616 shares, FY2021 467,048,832 shares
    1. Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period: FY2022 first quarter 2,795,809,951 shares,

FY2021 first quarter 2,793,273,694 shares

This report is not reviewed.

Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements, and Other Information

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect Toyota's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in economic conditions, market demand, and the competitive environment affecting the automotive markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and other markets in which Toyota operates; (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar, the Russian ruble, the Canadian dollar and the British pound, fluctuations in stock prices, and interest rates fluctuations; (iii) changes in funding environment in financial markets and increased competition in the financial services industry; (iv) Toyota's ability to market and distribute effectively; (v) Toyota's ability to realize production efficiencies and to implement capital expenditures at the levels and times planned by management; (vi) changes in the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Toyota operates that affect Toyota's automotive operations, particularly laws, regulations and government policies relating to vehicle safety including remedial measures such as recalls, trade, environmental protection, vehicle emissions and vehicle fuel economy, as well as changes in laws, regulations and government policies that affect Toyota's other operations, including the outcome of current and future litigation and other legal proceedings, government proceedings and investigations; (vii) political and economic instability in the markets in which Toyota operates; (viii) Toyota's ability to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products that meet customer demand; (ix) any damage to Toyota's brand image; (x) Toyota's reliance on various suppliers for the provision of supplies; (xi) increases in prices of raw materials; (xii) Toyota's reliance on various digital and information technologies; (xiii) fuel shortages or interruptions in electricity, transportation systems, labor strikes, work stoppages or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labor in the major markets where Toyota purchases materials, components and supplies for the production of its products or where its products are produced, distributed or sold; and (xiv) the impact of natural calamities as well as the outbreak and spread of epidemics, including the negative effect on Toyota's vehicle production and sales.

A discussion of these and other factors which may affect Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position is contained in Toyota's annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The global spread of COVID-19 and the responses to it by governments and other stakeholders have adversely affected Toyota in a number of ways. For reasons such as government directives as well as anticipated reduced demand for its vehicles, Toyota has temporarily suspended, or intends to temporarily suspend, production of automobiles and components at selected plants in Japan and overseas. COVID-19 has also affected, and is expected to continue to affect, the businesses of Toyota dealers and distributors, as well as certain of Toyota's third-party suppliers and business partners. In addition, the global spread of COVID-19 and related matters have adversely affected businesses in a wide variety of industries, as well as consumers, all of which negatively impacted demand for Toyota's vehicles and related financial services.

The duration of the global spread of COVID-19 and the resulting future effects are uncertain, and the foregoing impacts and other effects not referenced above, as well as the ultimate impact of COVID-19, are difficult to predict and could have an adverse effect on Toyota's financial condition and results of operations.

In order to convey top management's aspirations and the company's direction to all those whose lives are touched by Toyota, Toyota communicates what Toyota is really like through "Toyota Times."

"Toyota Times" (https://toyotatimes.jp/en/)

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION FY2022 First Quarter Financial Summary

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and

Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...........................................................................

2

1.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.........................................................................

2

2.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income..............................................................

4

3.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity........................................................................

6

4.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows..................................................................................

7

5.

Going Concern Assumption........................................................................................................................................

8

6.

Additional Information.................................................................................................................................................

9

Supplemental Material for Financial Results for FY2022 First Quarter

1

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION FY2022 First Quarter Financial Summary

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and

Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Yen in millions

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,100,857

5,013,426

Trade accounts and other receivables

2,958,742

2,889,722

Receivables related to financial services

6,756,189

6,561,573

Other financial assets

4,215,457

2,861,753

Inventories

2,888,028

3,098,874

Income tax receivable

112,458

108,946

Other current assets

745,070

890,195

Total current assets

22,776,800

21,424,490

Non-current assets

Investments accounted for using the equity method

4,160,803

4,269,682

Receivables related to financial services

12,449,525

12,739,826

Other financial assets

9,083,914

9,299,118

Property, plant and equipment

Land

1,345,037

1,342,917

Buildings

4,999,206

5,044,078

Machinery and equipment

12,753,951

12,839,895

Vehicles and equipment on operating leases

6,203,721

6,305,745

Construction in progress

675,875

659,959

Total property, plant and equipment, at cost

25,977,791

26,192,594

Less - Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

(14,566,638)

(14,634,579)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

11,411,153

11,558,015

Right of use assets

390,144

384,224

Intangible assets

1,108,634

1,100,561

Deferred tax assets

336,224

310,632

Other non-current assets

549,942

564,603

Total non-current assets

39,490,339

40,226,659

Total assets

62,267,140

61,651,149

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
