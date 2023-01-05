Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-05 am EST
1807.50 JPY   +0.47%
09:32aFord reports smaller drop in 2022 U.S. sales as inventory levels improve
RE
01/04Toyota chief tests positive for COVID, cancels business event attendance
RE
01/04Toyota plans to test liquid hydrogen car in 2023 endurance races
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford reports smaller drop in 2022 U.S. sales as inventory levels improve

01/05/2023 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Motor Bella 2021 auto show in Pontiac

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday posted a smaller decline in annual U.S. sales compared to a year earlier, as an improvement in inventory levels allowed the U.S. automaker to ship more sports utility vehicles (SUV) and trucks to dealers.

The Dearborn-Michigan based company sold 1,864,464 vehicles in 2022, down about 2.2%. In contrast, sales in 2021 had fallen about 7%.

U.S. automakers have been able to sell more cars and trucks than their Asian counterparts, who have been hit by supply chains snags due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales in December finished at 1.26 million units, with an annual sales rate of 13.31 million, according to figures from Wards Intelligence released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.50% 11.9499 Delayed Quote.0.43%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.47% 1807.5 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
09:32aFord reports smaller drop in 2022 U.S. sales as inventory levels improve
RE
01/04Toyota chief tests positive for COVID, cancels business event attendance
RE
01/04Toyota plans to test liquid hydrogen car in 2023 endurance races
AQ
01/04GM reclaims U.S. auto sales crown from Toyota
RE
01/04GM outsells Toyota in U.S. with 2.5% rise in 2022 auto sales
RE
01/04Toyota Motor North America Reports Higher December US Sales, Lower 2022 Sales
MT
01/04Toyota's 2022 U.S. auto sales down 9.6% on part shortages
RE
01/04European Midday Briefing: Positive Mood Ahead of -2-
DJ
01/04Edmunds : Top vehicles to look out for in 2023
AQ
01/04U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 068 B 281 B 281 B
Net income 2023 2 634 B 19 945 M 19 945 M
Net Debt 2023 19 921 B 151 B 151 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,44x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 24 648 B 187 B 187 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 799,00 JPY
Average target price 2 208,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.74%185 752
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.13%77 235
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG7.26%74 734
BMW AG5.40%59 828
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.12%49 284
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.43%48 286