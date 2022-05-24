Ford to pay U.S. states $19.2 mln over false advertising claims -officials

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will pay
$19.2 million to resolve allegations it falsely advertised
real-world fuel economy and payload capacity for some hybrids
and pickup trucks, the Iowa Attorney General's Office said
Tuesday.
The multi-state settlement https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/media/cms/Ford_Iowa_AVC_May_20_2022_F5244E8B87075.pdf
covers 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and 2011–2014 Super Duty
pickups. In 2013, Ford lowered the advertised fuel economy
ratings on its C-Max hybrid by up to seven miles per gallon and
sent checks to owners of $550 to make up the difference in fuel
costs.
"For years, Ford advertised impressive fuel economy and
payload capacity for its cars and trucks,” Iowa Attorney General
Tom Miller said. "Unfortunately, these figures were not based in
reality, leaving customers with vehicles that did not meet their
standards."
The settlement, with 40 states and the District of Columbia,
prohibits Ford from making false or misleading advertising
claims concerning the estimated fuel economy or payload capacity
of a new motor vehicle. Ford did not admit wrongdoing as part of
the settlement. Ford did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Ford misrepresented the distance consumers could drive on
one tank of gas, asserted driving style would not influence
vehicles’ real-world fuel economy and claimed superior
real-world fuel economy compared to other hybrids, Acting New
Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.
Platkin said Ford ran deceptive advertisements called the
“Hybrid Games" that were narrated like an Olympic sport that
depicted the Ford C-Max outperforming the Toyota Prius
in a series of videos.
The states allege that Ford used a deceptive methodology for
reclaiming the "Best in Class" payload capacity after other
trucks had surpassed Ford.
"In calculating the maximum payload capacity of its
vehicles, the investigation found, Ford employed a truck
configuration it did not actually intend to sell to individual
buyers – one that omitted such standard items as the spare
wheel, tire and jack, radio, and center console (which was
replaced by a mini-console)," Platkin said.
As a result, "Ford was able to add additional pounds to the
maximum advertisable payload capacity of its Super Duty truck --
just enough for Ford to reclaim the title of 'Best-in-Class' for
payload."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)