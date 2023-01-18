From Akio to Car Enthusiasts: "There Is a Carbon-neutral Path for Car Lovers!"

The article reads "...starting to give up on Japan..." But I believe that 2023 is the year Japan will have a chance to share the thoughts of car lovers with the rest of the world.

And the message is...! "There is a carbon neutral path for us as car lovers!" "We don't want to leave any car lovers behind!" This messaging begins with Auto Salon and continue on to the G7 [Summit hosted in Hiroshima, Japan]. This AE86 Trueno and Levin, these are symbols of this belief.

This Trueno has a hydrogen engine vehicle. However, this is not the engine from the Super Taikyu GR Corolla. We converted the original 4AG into a hydrogen engine. The Levin on the other hand, is a battery EV. The name has been around for half a century, but the two letters "EV" have always been hidden within its name.

So, it took 50 years for us to finally install a battery and motor to LEVIN. The original 4AG is a treasure so we removed it with the greatest care. However, the manual transmission is untouched. Clutch and shifting operation can still be enjoyed. The challenge is to continue to drive our beloved cars even in an age of carbon neutrality! Over there is the ST165 Celica that our WRC team Principal Latvala won with the Historic Rally last year.

This AE86 was the master that taught professional driver Masahiro Sasaki, and was restored so that he could always return to his roots.

Besides these two, I have many friends who continue to take good care of their cars. Everyone loves cars. And none of them believe the earth is not their problem. What can they individually do to help achieve carbon neutrality? They are seriously thinking about this.