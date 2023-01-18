Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-18 am EST
1909.50 JPY   +2.50%
03:30pFrom Akio To Car Enthusiasts : "There Is a Carbon-neutral Path for Car Lovers!"
PU
11:26aToyota Motor Targeting February Production of About 750,000 Vehicles
MT
11:16aToyota Targets February Production at 750,000 Units
MT
Summary 
Most relevant

From Akio to Car Enthusiasts: "There Is a Carbon-neutral Path for Car Lovers!"

01/18/2023 | 03:30pm EST
The article reads "...starting to give up on Japan..." But I believe that 2023 is the year Japan will have a chance to share the thoughts of car lovers with the rest of the world.

And the message is...!

"There is a carbon neutral path for us as car lovers!"

"We don't want to leave any car lovers behind!"

This messaging begins with Auto Salon and continue on to the G7 [Summit hosted in Hiroshima, Japan].

This AE86 Trueno and Levin, these are symbols of this belief.

This Trueno has a hydrogen engine vehicle. However, this is not the engine from the Super Taikyu GR Corolla. We converted the original 4AG into a hydrogen engine.

The Levin on the other hand, is a battery EV. The name has been around for half a century, but the two letters "EV" have always been hidden within its name.

So, it took 50 years for us to finally install a battery and motor to LEVIN. The original 4AG is a treasure so we removed it with the greatest care. However, the manual transmission is untouched. Clutch and shifting operation can still be enjoyed.

The challenge is to continue to drive our beloved cars even in an age of carbon neutrality!

Over there is the ST165 Celica that our WRC team Principal Latvala won with the Historic Rally last year.

This AE86 was the master that taught professional driver Masahiro Sasaki, and was restored so that he could always return to his roots.

Besides these two, I have many friends who continue to take good care of their cars. Everyone loves cars. And none of them believe the earth is not their problem. What can they individually do to help achieve carbon neutrality? They are seriously thinking about this.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
