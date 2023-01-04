Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-04 am EST
1799.00 JPY   -0.74%
GM outsells Toyota in U.S. with 2.5% rise in 2022 auto sales

01/04/2023 | 11:07am EST
Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday posted a 2.5% rise in U.S. new vehicle sales in 2022, outselling Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, aided by an easing of inventory shortages and strong demand for its cars and trucks.

The U.S. automaker said its 2022 sales rose to 2,274,088 vehicles in the country, beating Toyota's annual sales of 2,108,458 units.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.22% 34.58 Delayed Quote.0.54%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.24% 7150 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.74% 1799 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Sales 2023 36 953 B 283 B 283 B
Net income 2023 2 634 B 20 140 M 20 140 M
Net Debt 2023 19 600 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,44x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 24 532 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
