Group 1 Automotive to buy Toyota Dealership in Austin, Texas

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer Group 1 Automotive
Inc said on Monday it would buy the Charles Maund Toyota
dealership in Austin, Texas, as it is expected to add $435
million in annual revenues.
Acquisitions in the sector hit a record $8 billion in value
last year despite predictions that the internet and Tesla Inc's
direct-to-consumer sales strategy would kill
traditional auto dealerships.
"Our current financial position allows us to continue to
return capital to shareholders," said Earl J. Hesterberg,
president and chief executive officer of Group 1.
The dealership, which will be renamed Toyota of North
Austin, marks the 16th Toyota store in the company's U.S.
portfolio.
The auto retailer said with many large companies relocating
to Texas in recent years, the Austin metro market has grown by
more than 30% to become the nation's fastest-growing large metro
from 2010 to 2020.
Sales at auto dealers have thrived during the COVID-19
pandemic as car prices surged due to chip shortages and robust
demand from consumers turning to personal transportation in the
pandemic.
The auto dealer added that the combination of the Toyota
brand and the Austin market represents a positive growth
opportunity as Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp
outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021.
That was the first time the Detroit automaker has not led
U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)