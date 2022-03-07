Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Group 1 Automotive to buy Toyota Dealership in Austin, Texas

03/07/2022 | 02:58pm EST
March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer Group 1 Automotive Inc said on Monday it would buy the Charles Maund Toyota dealership in Austin, Texas, as it is expected to add $435 million in annual revenues.

Acquisitions in the sector hit a record $8 billion in value last year despite predictions that the internet and Tesla Inc's direct-to-consumer sales strategy would kill traditional auto dealerships.

"Our current financial position allows us to continue to return capital to shareholders," said Earl J. Hesterberg, president and chief executive officer of Group 1.

The dealership, which will be renamed Toyota of North Austin, marks the 16th Toyota store in the company's U.S. portfolio. The auto retailer said with many large companies relocating to Texas in recent years, the Austin metro market has grown by more than 30% to become the nation's fastest-growing large metro from 2010 to 2020.

Sales at auto dealers have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic as car prices surged due to chip shortages and robust demand from consumers turning to personal transportation in the pandemic.

The auto dealer added that the combination of the Toyota brand and the Austin market represents a positive growth opportunity as Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021.

That was the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -5.51% 40.0545 Delayed Quote.-27.68%
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -1.52% 185.06 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
TESLA, INC. -3.59% 808.3199 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -6.11% 7530 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -6.53% 1845 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 30 842 B 267 B 267 B
Net income 2022 2 749 B 23 809 M 23 809 M
Net Debt 2022 17 175 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 25 441 B 220 B 220 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float -
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 845,00 JPY
Average target price 2 443,16 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.25%237 285
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.58%95 972
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.19%67 726
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-18.87%67 472
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.68%61 608
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-17.39%51 758