Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
2116.50 JPY   -1.65%
02:44p[IN THE WORDS OF AKIO] #12 : "The future is ours to create together"
PU
12:18pU.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility
RE
10:43aThree Value stocks to watch out
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

[In the words of Akio] #12: "The future is ours to create together"

07/12/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Fuji 24 Hours Race marked a one-year milestone for the hydrogen-powered Corolla. The car completed 478 laps, 120 more than last year. This result was achieved thanks to the hard work of everyone involved coming together every day to make improvements and pave the way for the future.

A few days before the race, Kiichiro Toyoda, the founder of Toyota Motor Corporation, was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen by Aichi Prefecture. Akio Toyoda, who was present at the award ceremony, shared the following.

"With a passion for automobiles, Kiichiro wanted to wholeheartedly develop the automotive industry in Japan using the intellect and skills of the Japanese people. In this endeavor, he had many colleagues who took on all the challenges of that path along with him. That journey was made easier by the excellent education here in Aichi Prefecture, and the government and communities in Aichi making great efforts to develop the area's industrial base. The founding members could not have pursued the automotive business without any one of those foundations. That's why Kiichiro said back then, 'My colleagues and our partners are the ones who did all the work on the automobiles.' Concerning this Honorary Citizen award, I believe he would also say, 'The challenge of developing the automobile industry was one we all undertook together.'"

Automobiles involve various industries, not only in the manufacturing process, but also in the running of the vehicle, including infrastructure, energy, communications, and logistics. With this in mind, Akio, as Chair of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), says that the automotive industry has an important role in achieving carbon neutrality.

"For carbon neutrality, we must achieve reductions in CO2 across all processes of producing, transporting, using, and disposing. In other words, it is necessary for all people and all industries to work together. I believe we need a pacesetter there, and we can play that role for the whole industry since automobiles are a comprehensive industry deeply entwined with many others, such as energy and materials. Also, automobiles are a business-to-consumer industry with many consumer touchpoints. I believe we can also serve as a pacesetter in transitioning customers' lifestyles to carbon neutrality."

In May of this year, Akio shared his thoughts on the industry's priority themes at a press conference announcing JAMA's new structure. In closing his remarks, he shared his unwavering beliefs.

"I firmly believe that the auto industry stands united as one, and the future is ours to create together."

Times have changed significantly since Toyota's foundation and Kiichiro's passing, but one principle stays unbroken at Toyota: the way to the future is paved when impassioned colleagues work hand in hand.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:44p[IN THE WORDS OF AKIO] #12 : "The future is ours to create together"
PU
12:18pU.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility
RE
10:43aThree Value stocks to watch out
10:17aBrazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD
RE
10:08aVW of America teams with Redwood on EV battery recycling
RE
02:56aJapan Index Snaps Three-day Winning Streak on Inflationary Pressures; Kudan Shares Expa..
MT
07/11Toyota Extends Suspension at Motomachi Plant to Investigate Cause of Recall
MT
07/11Toyota extends suspension of Motomachi plant as certain models recalled
RE
07/11TOYOTA MOTOR : Additional Adjustments to Domestic Production in July
PU
07/11Japan's Nikkei rises after coalition scores major election win
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 35 049 B 256 B 256 B
Net income 2023 2 931 B 21 451 M 21 451 M
Net Debt 2023 19 314 B 141 B 141 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 29 042 B 213 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 116,50 JPY
Average target price 2 481,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.21%215 014
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%81 728
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.73%57 796
BMW AG-16.61%48 927
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.05%45 383
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-47.35%45 016