Japan fashion magnate Maezawa buys 'affectionate' robot venture

03/15/2022 | 12:56am EDT
TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa is buying robotics startup Groove X, which makes an "affectionate" companion robot, saying on Tuesday he was drawn by its ability to "make people feel happy".

A fund owned by Maezawa has taken a majority stake in the startup, founded by an alumni of SoftBank Group Corp's robotics business, and will move to full ownership in April, Groove X said, without providing further detail.

Lovot, an amalgam of "love" and "robot", has wheels and resembles a penguin with cartoonish human eyes. It has interchangeable outfits and communicates in squeaks.

Lovot "can't clean or do work but I see big potential in a presence that can make people feel happy, particularly at this time," Maezawa said in the statement.

Groove X previously raised 8 billion yen ($67.6 million) from investors including funds backed by the Japanese government and Toyota Motor Corp.

The state fund, INCJ, said seperately on Tuesday it had sold its stake to Maezawa for an undisclosed amount. It declined to say if it made a profit.

Maezawa "showed a strong interest in the concept of a home robot as providing a solution to social issues," INCJ said.

The entrepreneur, who visited the International Space Station on a Russian rocket last year, made his fortune founding the online fashion retailer Zozo which was bought by SoftBank's internet business.

Through his fund Maezawa has invested in ventures such as a maker of smart cat-litter trays that analyses toilet habits and tracks animal health and another offering personalised videos from celebrities.

($1 = 118.3100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 0.74% 27.35 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.99% 4316 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.65% 7800 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.48% 1961.5 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
ZOZO, INC. -2.44% 3005 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:56aJapan fashion magnate Maezawa buys 'affectionate' robot venture
RE
12:40aTOYOTA MOTOR : Develops Storage Module Utilizing Resin High-Pressure Hydrogen Tanks
PU
03/14Japan's Nikkei gains as China economic data outweighs Ukraine, COVID fears
RE
03/14Fashion magnate Maezawa takes stake in 'affectionate' robot venture
RE
03/14Apple Supplier Foxconn, Tencent Music Parent Among Those Hit as China Locks Down Shenzh..
MT
03/14ATAC and Toyota Establish New Initiative to Support the Social Implementation of Innova..
AQ
03/14Toyota Motor Plans Output Cuts, Donation to Ukraine
MT
03/14Omicron-hit Chinese province bans travel in rare measure against COVID
RE
03/14Japan's Nikkei ends higher as oil prices, COVID cases drop
RE
03/14Japan Index Rises on Bullish Shipping and Bank Stocks; Toyota Motor Plans Output Cuts, ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 953 B 262 B 262 B
Net income 2022 2 746 B 23 272 M 23 272 M
Net Debt 2022 17 797 B 151 B 151 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 26 376 B 224 B 224 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,4%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.64%218 913
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.48%97 636
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.11%68 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.22%64 228
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.36%60 315
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-15.89%51 791