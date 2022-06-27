Japan pushes to remove zero-emission vehicle target from G7 statement, draft shows

TOKYO/BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan is pushing to
remove a target for zero-emission vehicles from a G7 communique
expected this week, according to a proposed draft seen by
Reuters, a move that would water down language on climate change
from the leaders' summit in Germany.
The pressure from Tokyo, an influential member of the Group
of Seven rich nations, comes as the Japanese auto industry has
faced scrutiny from green investors who say it has been slow to
embrace zero-emission vehicles and lobbied against regulations
that would encourage quicker transition to the technology.
Reuters reported last week that Toyota Motor Corp's
head lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported
hybrid vehicles as much as zero-emission battery electrics. G7
leaders are meeting in the Bavarian Alps for a summit where
climate change figures on the agenda.
Japan has proposed removing a reference to a "collective
goal of at least 50% zero-emission vehicles by 2030", according
to a draft of the communique reviewed by Reuters.
In its place it has proposed a less concrete target of
"significantly increasing the sale, share and uptake of
zero-emission light duty vehicles recognising the range of
pathways that members are adopting to approach these goals",
according to the draft.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Japan had
proposed the changes, declining to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue. It was not clear whether the proposed
changes would be in the final version of the communique, which
is due to be released at the end of the summit on Tuesday.
Japan's foreign ministry said it was not immediately able to
comment.
AUTO INDUSTRY WANTS RANGE OF OPTIONS
Separately, Japan had pushed to remove a goal for all new
car and van sales in G7 countries to be "zero emission vehicles"
by 2035, in the G7 climate ministers' communique in late May,
according to sources familiar with the discussions and a draft
communique seen by Reuters.
Ultimately the 2035 target was not included in the final
statement, which pledged instead to achieve a "highly
decarbonised road sector by 2030" by "significantly increasing"
zero-emission vehicle sales.
Reuters reported last week that Toyota Motor Corp's
head lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported
hybrid vehicles, which burn fossil fuels, as much as
zero-emission battery electrics.
Both Japan's auto industry lobby and leading automaker
Toyota say automakers should not be limited to specific
technologies and needed to keep a range of options towards
reaching a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by sales, has said
fossil fuels, not internal combustion engines, are the problem.
As well as the hybrids it popularised more than two decades ago
with the Prius, it also champions hydrogen technology, although
that has so far not caught on the way battery-electric cars
have.
Energy and climate think-tank InfluenceMap has rated Toyota
the worst among major automakers for its lobbying record on
climate policy, which includes public statements and interaction
with governments.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo and Kate Abnett in
Brussels; Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by
David Dolan and Alex Richardson)