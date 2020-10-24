Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/23
6973 JPY   +0.10%
02:37aJAPAN'S ANA TO CUT 3,500 JOBS IN 3 YEARS AS IT ANTICIPATES PROLONGED VIRUS WOES : Yomiuri
RE
10/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
10/22Auto startups backed by blank-check companies
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in 3 years as it anticipates prolonged virus woes: Yomiuri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 10:37pm EDT
All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircrafts are seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak Haneda Airport in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as Japan's largest airline operator braces for its biggest-ever annual loss due to a plunge in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yomiuri daily reported.

The job losses are part of ANA's broader business restructuring plan to be announced on Tuesday, as it scrambles to cut fixed costs in anticipation of a prolonged downturn in travel demand, the Yomiuri said on Sunday.

ANA, which had group workforce of 43,500 as of last year, plans to achieve the job cut target by the year ending in March 2023 through outplacement programmes and a hiring freeze, according to the paper.

ANA representatives could not be reached immediately.

As short-term measures, ANA is considering temporarily dispatching some of its workforce to several other firms including Toyota Motor Corp and selling 30 of its costly wide-body aircraft, the Yomiuri added.

Forecast to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen ($4.8 billion) for this fiscal year to March, ANA has turned to billions of dollars in loans and a government tourism campaign to weather the slump in air travel.

Separately, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday that ANA's local rival, Japan Airlines Co, was expected to report an operating loss of about 85 billion yen for the July-September quarter.

JAL was mired in the red as passenger traffic on international flights plunged 97% in the quarter, the Nikkei said.

Reflecting severe headwinds in the industry, domestic airline Star Flyer Inc is in talks with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners and others to raise some 10 billion yen in capital through new bond issuance, Japanese media reported late Saturday.

ANA is the biggest shareholder in Star Flyer with an 18% stake.

($1 = 104.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 3.17% 2391.5 End-of-day quote.-34.34%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 2.16% 2036 End-of-day quote.-40.06%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 23516.59 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
STAR FLYER INC. -0.53% 2430 End-of-day quote.-40.00%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.95% 6800 End-of-day quote.7.42%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.10% 6973 End-of-day quote.-9.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:37aJAPAN'S ANA TO CUT 3,500 JOBS IN 3 Y : Yomiuri
RE
10/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
10/22Auto startups backed by blank-check companies
RE
10/22Japan stocks end lower as firmer yen, U.S. political uncertainty weigh
RE
10/22Japanese shares fall on rising yen, U.S. political uncertainty
RE
10/21TOYOTA MOTOR : AI Ventures Invests in YPC Technologies Through 2020 'Call for In..
AQ
10/21HINO MOTORS : China's BYD, Japan's Hino announce electric truck venture
AQ
10/21HINO MOTORS : China's BYD, Japan's Hino announce electric truck venture
AQ
10/21LESS CARBON, MORE ELECTRIC VEHICLES : automakers prepare for potential Biden win
RE
10/20Japan emphasises Olympics cybersecurity, condemns 'malicious' hacks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 186 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2021 1 200 B 11 459 M 11 459 M
Net Debt 2021 16 268 B 155 B 155 B
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 19 496 B 186 B 186 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 758,33 JPY
Last Close Price 6 973,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%186 072
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.10%85 325
DAIMLER AG-1.96%61 293
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.63%52 707
BMW AG-12.59%48 818
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.75%42 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group