Japan's Nikkei sees biggest weekly gain in over 2 months, earnings caution weighs

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei on Friday
posted the biggest weekly jump in more than two months, with the
index recovering all of its losses since the Bank of Japan's
surprise policy tweak last month. But, caution around domestic
earnings also capped the gains.
The Nikkei share average inched up 0.07% to end the
session at 27,382.56, after trading in negative territory. The
index posted a 3.12% weekly gain, the biggest since the week
ended Nov. 11.
"Investors sold stocks after the Nikkei recovered all the
declines stemmed from the Bank of Japan's policy tweak last
month," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research
department at Chibagin Asset Management.
"Also, amid the earnings season, investors are cautious
about negative surprises after Nidec posted a disappointing
outlook."
The BOJ's surprise policy tweak on Dec. 20 to widen the
trading band for the 10-year government bond yield had pushed
the index lower.
The Nikkei, up 4.94% so far this month, has been on an
upward trend since the central bank kept its ultra-loose policy
unchanged at its policy meeting last week.
Electric motor maker Nidec disappointed investors
by slashing its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly
half, sending the stock down as much as 7% in the following
session.
On Friday, Nidec jumped 3.05% and posted a 2.43% weekly
gain.
Wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical jumped 4.09% after
raising its full year profit forecast.
Toyota Motor inched up 0.4% in seesaw trade after
announcing that Akio Toyoda will step down as president and
chief executive to become chairman from April 1, and hand over
the helm of Japan's biggest automaker to its top branding
officer, Koji Sato.
The broader Topix gained 0.22% to 1,982.66 and
posted a 2.9% weekly gain.
Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator
of nationwide trends, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier,
marking the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years.
Banking sector rose 2.51% to become the top
gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes, while the shipping
sector slipped 3.62% to become the worst sector.
($1 = 129.7300 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)