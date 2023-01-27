Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
1900.50 JPY   +0.40%
US GDP Data Saves Japan Shares From Inflation-triggered Losses; Toyota CEO to Transition to Chairman
MT
Japan's Nikkei sees biggest weekly gain in over 2 months, earnings caution weighs
RE
Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out
RE
Japan's Nikkei sees biggest weekly gain in over 2 months, earnings caution weighs

01/27/2023 | 02:07am EST
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei on Friday posted the biggest weekly jump in more than two months, with the index recovering all of its losses since the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak last month. But, caution around domestic earnings also capped the gains.

The Nikkei share average inched up 0.07% to end the session at 27,382.56, after trading in negative territory. The index posted a 3.12% weekly gain, the biggest since the week ended Nov. 11.

"Investors sold stocks after the Nikkei recovered all the declines stemmed from the Bank of Japan's policy tweak last month," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Also, amid the earnings season, investors are cautious about negative surprises after Nidec posted a disappointing outlook."

The BOJ's surprise policy tweak on Dec. 20 to widen the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield had pushed the index lower.

The Nikkei, up 4.94% so far this month, has been on an upward trend since the central bank kept its ultra-loose policy unchanged at its policy meeting last week.

Electric motor maker Nidec disappointed investors by slashing its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half, sending the stock down as much as 7% in the following session.

On Friday, Nidec jumped 3.05% and posted a 2.43% weekly gain.

Wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical jumped 4.09% after raising its full year profit forecast.

Toyota Motor inched up 0.4% in seesaw trade after announcing that Akio Toyoda will step down as president and chief executive to become chairman from April 1, and hand over the helm of Japan's biggest automaker to its top branding officer, Koji Sato.

The broader Topix gained 0.22% to 1,982.66 and posted a 2.9% weekly gain.

Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years.

Banking sector rose 2.51% to become the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes, while the shipping sector slipped 3.62% to become the worst sector. ($1 = 129.7300 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.02% 92.36 Delayed Quote.2.81%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.09% 160.97 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 97.53 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.05% 141.461 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.25% 1.595787 Delayed Quote.0.25%
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.94% 1182 Delayed Quote.0.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.15% 84.357 Delayed Quote.0.60%
NIDEC CORPORATION 3.05% 7390 Delayed Quote.4.85%
NIKKEI 225 0.07% 27382.56 Real-time Quote.4.98%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD 4.09% 18305 Delayed Quote.8.38%
TOPIX INDEX 0.22% 1982.66 Delayed Quote.4.70%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 7970 Delayed Quote.10.08%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.40% 1900.5 Delayed Quote.4.44%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.21% 130.073 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 915 B 283 B 283 B
Net income 2023 2 590 B 19 862 M 19 862 M
Net Debt 2023 19 932 B 153 B 153 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 25 775 B 198 B 198 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 893,00 JPY
Average target price 2 162,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.44%197 659
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.24%78 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.37%78 721
BMW AG10.76%64 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.44%51 600
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.97%51 422