  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Subaru unveils first all-electric car, developed with Toyota

11/10/2021 | 10:50pm EST
The logo of Subaru Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp on Thursday unveiled it first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Solterra, the result of a two-year joint development project with its biggest shareholder Toyota Motor Corp.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVs as nations around the world tighten environmental regulation to cut carbon emissions. Toyota last month announced its version of a battery electric vehicle (BEV), the bZ4X.

The technological shift away from internal combustion engines poses a challenge for smaller carmakers, such as Subaru, that are less able to fund expensive development of EVs. At the same time, its an opportunity for top-tier automakers, such as Toyota, to draw smaller rivals closer.

Toyota, a pioneer of hybrid electric cars but a late comer to the full EV market, plans to have a line up of 15 BEV models by 2025. It is also spending $13.5 billion over the next decade to expand auto battery production capacity.

Subaru's vehicle sales are less than a tenth of those at Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by production volume.

The front-wheel drive Solterra has a cruising range of 530 km (329 miles), while the all-wheel drive version can drive 460 km on a single charge, Subaru said in a press release.

Toyota owns a fifth of Subaru, and has a 5% stake in Mazda Motor Corp, which plans to launch 13 electrified vehicles by 2025, including hybrids and BEVs that will incorporate Toyota technology.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.07% 1034 End-of-day quote.49.42%
SUBARU CORPORATION 0.09% 2163.5 End-of-day quote.4.90%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.53% 2005.5 End-of-day quote.26.02%
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 31 100 B 273 B 273 B
Net income 2022 2 736 B 23 993 M 23 993 M
Net Debt 2022 17 385 B 152 B 152 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 27 778 B 244 B 244 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 005,50 JPY
Average target price 2 298,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.02%244 661
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.85%141 764
DAIMLER AG51.27%108 272
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.78%85 108
FORD MOTOR COMPANY128.90%80 404
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.31%73 604