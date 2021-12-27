Japan's factory output soars as car production returns

* Nov output rises 7.2%, more than expected
* Car production rebounds 43.1% m/m in Nov
* Manufacturers see output up in Dec, Jan
TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output jumped at
the fastest pace on record in November, as easing global supply
chain bottlenecks helped car production leap out of its recent
slump, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic
rebound.
But while improved manufacturing conditions provide some
relief for policymakers, persistent global semiconductor
shortages and new risks from the Omicron coronavirus variant are
expected to cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest
economy.
Factory production gained 7.2% in November from the previous
month, posting its largest jump since 2013 when comparable data
first became available, thanks to rising output of motor
vehicles and plastic products.
That meant production rose for the second straight month
after increasing 1.8% in October and posted a faster rise than
the 4.8% gain expected in a Reuters poll.
"Output recovered to where it was previously because car
production rebounded," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at
Norinchukin Research Institute.
"But seen from a global perspective, supply bottlenecks and
especially the chip shortage are likely to be prolonged so that
will slow down the recovery pace of output."
The data showed output of cars and other motor vehicles
surged 43.1% from the previous month in November, also a record,
while plastic products production rose 9.5%.
Despite the stronger output, Japanese automakers are still
unable to completely shake off the drag from persistent global
parts and chip supply issues.
Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp said last
week it would suspend production at five domestic factories in
January due to supply issues and the health crisis.
Analysts say the auto sector could see a prolonged impact
from chip supply snaps as chipmakers focus on producing
cutting-edge semiconductors over less advanced chips.
"What is required for cars aren't the state-of-the-art
chips," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager for investment
research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities. "They
need old-generation models."
Manufacturers expect output to rise 1.6% in December and
5.0% in January.
However, a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
official cautioned firms' forecasts in the monthly survey tended
to be overly optimistic.
Output of durable consumer goods rose 39%, while that of
capital goods, which analysts say is closely related to the
capital spending component in gross domestic product (GDP), was
unchanged from the previous month.
More broadly, analysts expected Japan's economy will grow an
annualized 6.1% in the current quarter, rebounding from a
third-quarter slump with consumer and corporate activity
expected to recover, a Reuters poll showed this month.
Separate data on Tuesday showed the jobless rate rose to
2.8% from the previous month's 2.7%, while an index gauging job
availability was at 1.15, unchanged from October.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by
Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kentaro Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya; Editing
by Sam Holmes)