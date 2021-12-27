Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/27
2108 JPY   +0.55%
12/27Japan's factory output soars as car production returns
RE
12/27Japan's factory output soars as car production returns
RE
12/27Pony.ai to to Form Driverless Logistics JV With Sinotrans
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's factory output soars as car production returns

12/27/2021 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker walks near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

* Nov output rises 7.2%, more than expected

* Car production rebounds 43.1% m/m in Nov

* Manufacturers see output up in Dec, Jan

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output jumped at the fastest pace on record in November, as easing global supply chain bottlenecks helped car production leap out of its recent slump, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic rebound.

But while improved manufacturing conditions provide some relief for policymakers, persistent global semiconductor shortages and new risks from the Omicron coronavirus variant are expected to cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

Factory production gained 7.2% in November from the previous month, posting its largest jump since 2013 when comparable data first became available, thanks to rising output of motor vehicles and plastic products.

That meant production rose for the second straight month after increasing 1.8% in October and posted a faster rise than the 4.8% gain expected in a Reuters poll.

"Output recovered to where it was previously because car production rebounded," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But seen from a global perspective, supply bottlenecks and especially the chip shortage are likely to be prolonged so that will slow down the recovery pace of output."

The data showed output of cars and other motor vehicles surged 43.1% from the previous month in November, also a record, while plastic products production rose 9.5%.

Despite the stronger output, Japanese automakers are still unable to completely shake off the drag from persistent global parts and chip supply issues.

Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp said last week it would suspend production at five domestic factories in January due to supply issues and the health crisis.

Analysts say the auto sector could see a prolonged impact from chip supply snaps as chipmakers focus on producing cutting-edge semiconductors over less advanced chips.

"What is required for cars aren't the state-of-the-art chips," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities. "They need old-generation models."

Manufacturers expect output to rise 1.6% in December and 5.0% in January.

However, a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) official cautioned firms' forecasts in the monthly survey tended to be overly optimistic.

Output of durable consumer goods rose 39%, while that of capital goods, which analysts say is closely related to the capital spending component in gross domestic product (GDP), was unchanged from the previous month.

More broadly, analysts expected Japan's economy will grow an annualized 6.1% in the current quarter, rebounding from a third-quarter slump with consumer and corporate activity expected to recover, a Reuters poll showed this month.

Separate data on Tuesday showed the jobless rate rose to 2.8% from the previous month's 2.7%, while an index gauging job availability was at 1.15, unchanged from October. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kentaro Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.08% 9160 End-of-day quote.11.84%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.55% 2108 End-of-day quote.32.46%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12/27Japan's factory output soars as car production returns
RE
12/27Japan's factory output soars as car production returns
RE
12/27Pony.ai to to Form Driverless Logistics JV With Sinotrans
MT
12/27AKIO TOYODA ON QUALITY : Communication and Priorities Are Key (Part 1)
PU
12/27TOYOTA MOTOR : The New Year Starts with Dakar - Don't Miss the Final Run of the Land Cruis..
PU
12/27AKIO TOYODA ON QUALITY : Communication and Priorities Are Key (Part 2)
PU
12/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites
PU
12/27Toyota Motor's Global Production Slump Improves in November
MT
12/27Japan Equities Witness Sell-Off; Decline in Toyota's Production Softens in November
MT
12/26FAW Teams Up With Pony.ai to Produce Self-Driving Taxis
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 148 B 271 B 271 B
Net income 2022 2 737 B 23 820 M 23 820 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 B 159 B 159 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 29 167 B 254 B 254 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 108,00 JPY
Average target price 2 381,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.46%253 610
DAIMLER AG46.09%84 815
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.67%82 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY130.38%80 924
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG23.45%65 507
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED1.50%59 026