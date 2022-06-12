Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:37 2022-06-13 am EDT
2137.00 JPY   -3.02%
06/12Japanese Auto Stocks Fall Amid Concerns About Yen, Higher Costs
DJ
06/12Toyota shares fall over 2% after criticism from green activist investors
RE
06/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Environmental Initiatives
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese Auto Stocks Fall Amid Concerns About Yen, Higher Costs

06/12/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
By Justina Lee


Japanese auto stocks fell in early trade on concerns that drawbacks of the yen's depreciation, such as higher costs for raw materials, will outweigh benefits including possible greater profits for the country's exporters.

Toyota Motor Corp. fell as much as 3.4% on Monday, while Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. shed as much as 3.3% and 3.9%, respectively.

A cheap yen is usually viewed as a positive catalyst for Japanese auto stocks as it can drive export growth, but there are growing market concerns about the currency's latest slide as it is occurring concurrently with higher commodity prices and supply shortages.

The yen has weakened by almost 15% this year against the U.S. dollar. So far this quarter, the yen has fallen 9.6% against the U.S. dollar, heading for the currency pair's biggest quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2016, according to FactSet.

"During the current phase of JPY depreciation, the negative aspects of the weak currency, especially the deterioration in household and corporate terms of trade, have drawn attention in the markets, and food and energy prices have soared on top of that," Barclays analysts said in a research note.

Covid-19 lockdowns in China, one of Japanese auto makers' biggest markets, could also weigh on demand for Japanese cars. Citi analysts said in a note that Japanese auto makers overall experienced declines in sales volume in May from a year earlier.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-22 2330ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.22% 94.808 Delayed Quote.13.44%
BARCLAYS PLC -3.69% 159.8 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.27% 165.933 Delayed Quote.6.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 105.409 Delayed Quote.15.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.18% 141.637 Delayed Quote.8.11%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.97% 3297 Delayed Quote.5.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.22% 1.725298 Delayed Quote.11.42%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.10% 0.7323 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.21% 85.571 Delayed Quote.8.53%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -3.44% 544.4 Delayed Quote.1.48%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -4.03% 8100 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -3.00% 2137 Delayed Quote.4.65%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.26% 135.128 Delayed Quote.16.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 35 163 B 262 B 262 B
Net income 2023 2 997 B 22 333 M 22 333 M
Net Debt 2023 19 050 B 142 B 142 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 30 263 B 226 B 226 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 203,50 JPY
Average target price 2 461,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.65%225 527
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.20%96 390
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-3.97%73 075
BMW AG-8.98%55 659
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.61%51 252
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.29%51 053