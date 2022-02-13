Key bridge to U.S. remains closed as Canada police clear protesters

(Adds details, background)
WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian police cleared
protesters and vehicles that had blocked a vital trade route on
the border with the United States, making some arrests, but the
bridge was not yet open to traffic on Sunday.
The officers moved in after a tense standoff between
Canadian police and demonstrators since Friday when a court
order and threats of arrest failed to end the blockade of the
Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, which entered its sixth
day on Sunday.
"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with
arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue
avoiding the area," Windsor Police said in a Twitter post early
on Sunday, without saying how many had been arrested.
Police stepped up their presence with more than 50 vehicles,
including cruisers, buses and an armored car on Sunday, as the
number of protesters dropped to around 45 from roughly 100 on
Saturday.
Windsor Police tweeted "there will be zero tolerance for
illegal activity."
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to end the blockade https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/truckers-ambassador-bridge-perfect-spot-threaten-us-canada-trade-2022-02-11
of the bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing.
Since Monday, protesters in trucks, cars and vans have blocked
traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for
Detroit's carmakers.
Police moved in early on Saturday, pushing protesters back
from the foot of the bridge, but more people streamed into the
area in the afternoon and the operation appeared to have
stalled.
"I am very hopeful still that police can ... try and get to
these folks in a reasonable way and have them understand that
it's time to move on," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told CBC News.
"We can no longer afford as a country to keep it closed."
The bridge carries about $360 million a day in two-way
cargoes - 25% of the value of all U.S.-Canada goods trade.
The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national
capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a
vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers,
entered its 17th day on Sunday. But it has now morphed into a
rallying point against broader COVID-19 curbs, carbon tax and
other issues, with people joining in cars, pick-up trucks and
farm vehicles.
Protests erupted across several cities in Canada on
Saturday, with some 4,000 people in downtown Ottawa. Financial
capital Toronto had some 1,000 demonstrators, though the police
had shut key access roads to the central business district.
In the west, hundreds of protesters choked intersections
along the Pacific Highway with vehicles leading to the
Canada-U.S. border crossing in South Surrey, British Columbia.
Several, camped out near the border crossing, vowed to stay “as
long as is needed" until all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Strangling bilateral trade, protests have spread to three
border points, including in Alberta and Manitoba.
Canadian police have said the protests have been partly
funded by U.S. supporters, and Ontario froze funds donated via
one U.S. platform GiveSendGo on Thursday.
Ford Motor Co, the second-largest U.S. automaker,
General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp all have
announced production cuts. Companies have diverted cargo to stem
losses during the cuts.
The estimated loss so far from the blockades to the auto
industry alone could be as high as $850 million, based on IHS
Markit's data, which puts the 2021 daily flow in vehicles and
parts at $141.1 million a day.
"This is the busiest border crossing, so it's not just
automotive," Mayor Dilkens said. "We are talking about things
that impact the entire nation here. That's why finding a
resolution is so important."
