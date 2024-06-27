Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2024, The New York Times reported that "Toyota [. . .] and other top Japanese automakers [acknowledged] that internal investigations found they had mishandled vehicle testing on dozens of models over the past decade." Additionally, the article stated that Toyota "had failed to gather proper data when doing pedestrian and occupant safety tests for three models, including its popular Yaris Cross sport utility vehicle."

On this news, Toyota’s stock price fell $5.34, or 2.5%, to close at $212.17 per share on June 3, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Toyota securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626059625/en/