Lexus: Armel Le Cléac'h on the podium in 3rd place

March 04, 2024 at 11:22 am EST Share

Yesterday, Armel Le Cléac'h crossed the finish line of the first edition of the Arkéa Ultim Challenge in 3rd place. Armel Le Cléac'h has been a Lexus France ambassador since 2020, and drives a Lexus RX 450h+ on a daily basis.



The first edition of the Arkéa Ultim Challenge lived up to all its promises, establishing itself as one of the toughest sailing races in the world.



From Brest to Brest, from west to east, the race covered more than 50,000 km, passing through the three mythical capes - Horn, Leeuwin and Good Hope.

Armel managed to take his Maxi Banque Populaire XI to the finish in 56 days and 8 hours at sea, finishing on the podium.



The characteristics of his boat are particularly impressive: 32 meters long, a 38-meter mast, a sail area that can reach 760 m2, a mass of 16 tons and two gigantic foils that allow the boat to literally fly one meter above the water!



Xavier Riva, Director of Lexus France, said: "The Lexus France team followed Armel's race with passion. We were thrilled by his exceptional performance, trembled when he suffered damage and battled storms, and admired his courage and determination to fight to the end. More than ever, Lexus France is proud to have Armel Le Cléac'h as its ambassador. '





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.