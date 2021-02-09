Log in
Live Now: Briefing on TMC's FY2021 3Q Financial Results

02/09/2021 | 11:31pm EST
Feb. 10, 2021

Live Now: Briefing on TMC's FY2021 3Q Financial Results

Tokyo, Japan, February 10, 2021―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is now livestreaming its fiscal year 2021 3Q financial results press briefing. Click 'play' below to watch the livestream.

Briefing on TMC's FY2021 3Q Financial Results
Livestream Details
Date February 10, 2021
Time by region Tokyo13:30 to 14:15 JSTBrussels05:30 to 06:15 CETPlano, TX22:30 to 23:15 (February 9) CST
Livestream link https://youtu.be/58JGkZz3iX0
(The stream will also be embedded in this page.)
Language Japanese (English interpretation provided)
Toyota attendees Kenta Kon, Operating Officer, TMC

Notes

  1. The ending time is subject to change depending on circumstances.
  2. The video will be made available on demand shortly after the livestream.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 040 B 249 B 249 B
Net income 2021 1 523 B 14 564 M 14 564 M
Net Debt 2021 15 002 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 22 351 B 214 B 214 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.46%213 563
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.39%105 932
DAIMLER AG13.86%85 494
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.63%81 413
BMW AG-2.96%54 366
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.46%49 459
