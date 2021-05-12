Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Live Now:TMC's Year-end Financial Results Press Briefing

05/12/2021 | 12:30am EDT
May 12, 2021

Live Now:
TMC's Year-end Financial Results Press Briefing

Toyota City, Japan, May 12, 2021―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is now livestreaming its financial results press briefing ended March 31, 2021.

TMC's Year-end Financial Results Press Briefing
Livestream Details
Date May 12, 2021
Time by region Tokyo13:30 to 15:10 JSTBrussels06:30 to 08:10 CESTPlano, TX23:30 (May 11) to 01:10 CDT
Language Japanese (English interpretation provided)
Toyota attendees
Part I (13:30-14:15)Explanation of financial results and Q&A session
Part II (14:25-15:10)Explanation of the company's efforts and Q&A session

There will be a 10-minute break between Part I and Part II.

Notes

  1. The ending time is subject to change depending on circumstances.
  2. The video will be made available on demand shortly after the livestream.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
