Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

TAIPEI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's help is needed to
resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially
when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's
COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said.
Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and center
of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants
around the world.
Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry,
Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the
problem because the supply chain is so complex.
"The bottleneck in fact is in Southeast Asia, especially
Malaysia, because for a while the factories were all shut down,"
she said.
The problem was especially acute with auto chip packaging,
with companies in Malaysia providing services not offered by
Taiwanese firms, Wang added.
"Now the focus is on Malaysia resuming production as soon as
possible. I know that Malaysia started to restore production
capacity in early September, and now the production capacity has
returned to about 80%, so if their capacity can slowly come
back, this problem can be slowly dealt with."
Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving
semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics
and Infineon, as well as major carmakers
including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.
The country accounts for 13% of global chip packaging and
testing, and 7% of the world's semiconductor trade passes
through Malaysia, with some value added at local factories and
chips getting combined with other parts before final shipment.
Global demand for chips from Malaysia is still outstripping
supply after a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted production at a
time when car firms and makers of phones and medical equipment
are ramping up their output, an industry executive said in
August.
The White House pressed automakers, chip companies and
others last month to provide information on the semiconductor
crisis.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Wang reiterated the United
States was not targeting Taiwanese firms and was voluntary,
while Washington had assured Taipei that no sensitive
information would be leaked.
If firms need help, the government will provide it, she
added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said
it would tell the government if any help was required.
