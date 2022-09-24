Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
2028.00 JPY   +1.40%
12:43aToyota ends its vehicle production at Russian plant
09/23Toyota to end auto output in Russia over war-induced supply crunch
Mazda discussing ending production in Russia - Nikkei

09/24/2022 | 10:25am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp is discussing ending production of its vehicles at a joint venture plant in Vladivostok, eastern Russia, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Japanese automaker, which sold 30,000 cars in Russia last year, said in March that exports of parts to the plant were going to end and production would cease when stocks ran out. It operates the plant with Russian automaker Sollers.

Mazda has not made a decision about ending car sales and maintenance operations in Russia, the newspaper said. There was no timeframe for stopping production at the Vladivostok plant.

A Mazda spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Mazda's rival, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday that it had decided to end vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

Many factories in Russia have suspended production and furloughed workers due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of sanctions and an exodus of Western manufacturers since Moscow sent armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.54% 1188 Delayed Quote.34.24%
NIKKEI 225 -0.58% 27153.83 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
SOLLERS 3.20% 177.5 End-of-day quote.-17.44%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 7290 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.40% 2028 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.05% 56.87 Delayed Quote.-20.07%
