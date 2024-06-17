Tomikawa

Thank you for coming. Let's jump into today's topic.

On Monday, June 3, Toyota announced that in model certification required for mass production of car bodies and engines, there were six cases involving seven types of vehicles produced since 2014－Crown, Isis, Sienta, RX, Corolla Fielder, Axio, and Yaris Cross－where testing methods differed from national standards.

I'd like to ask why you and the chief officer appeared at the press conference. I think most people would want to avoid taking the heat.

Akio

First, who would attend and how we would explain things were decided at an earlier board meeting.

That is where I first learned about the cases. I was then told to explain them at the press conference. Honestly, I thought, "What?"

I've also attended the TPS Jishuken (Joint Kaizen Activities) since January 30.

Tomikawa

You've acted as the group leader.

Akio

Still, being told I had to do it, with me versus the outside directors and auditors, was a bit shocking and disappointing.

During the public hearing (in the United States), the company told me not to say anything, so I was by myself. This time, I was told I had to do it, but I was by myself again. Honestly, it felt like, "Here we go again..."

But once I was given the role, I decided to announce it the next day. The meeting was on May 29, so we decided to hold the press conference on May 30 or 31.

Since the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism was going to announce it on June 3, I thought we would have to wait until then to avoid causing unnecessary concern.

After the Group Vision on January 30, we started TPS Jishuken among the four companies of Daihatsu, Hino, Toyota Industries, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Tomikawa

Akio Toyoda's Juku on TPS Jishuken.

Akio

I wondered, "What is certification? What is the workflow for certification? Is there anyone who actually understands it?"

For my own understanding as well, I looked into what information was used, what the workflow was, and what standards were used to move on to the next process for everything from planning, development, manufacturing, and sales to certification work.

A mid-term report was scheduled for May 31, so I thought it would be clearer to look at that first and called in the quality manager to start a small-scale investigation into what had happened.

This made me realize how things were. I shouldn't really say this, but when people hear "wrongdoing" or "false statements," they imagine something terrible.

Tomikawa

It really sounds bad.