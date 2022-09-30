Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just yet

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO
Elon Musk on Friday showed off a prototype of humanoid robot
'Optimus', predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able
to produce millions of them and sell them for under $20,000 -
less than a third of the price of a Model Y.
"There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus
and prove it," Musk told the electric vehicle maker's "AI Day"
event being held at a Tesla office in Palo Alto, California,
where the robot was showcased.
A prototype model that Tesla said was developed in February
walked out to wave at the crowd on Friday, and Tesla showed a
video of it doing simple tasks, such as watering plants,
carrying boxes and lifting metal bars at a production station at
the company's California plant.
The team rolled out the more streamlined current generation
bot on a cart and Musk said he hoped it would be able to walk
itself soon.
He said existing humanoid robots are “missing a brain” – and
the ability to solve problems on their own. By contrast, he
said, Optimus would be an "extremely capable robot" that Tesla
would aim to produce in the millions. He said he expected it
would cost less than $20,000.
Musk and Tesla representatives acknowledged that there was a
lot of work to be done to achieve the goal of a mass-produced,
low-cost robot, using Tesla-designed technology that would be
capable of replacing humans at work.
Other automakers, including Toyota Motor and Honda
Motor, have developed humanoid robot prototypes capable
of doing complicated things like shooting a basketball, and
production robots from ABB and others are a mainstay of auto
manufacturing.
But Tesla is alone in pushing the market opportunity for a
mass-market robot that could also be used in factory work.
A next-generation Tesla bot, which was rolled on stage by
staff, will use Tesla-designed components, including a 2.3-kWh
battery pack carried in its torso, a chip system and actuators
to drive its limbs. The robot is designed to weigh 73 kg.
“It wasn’t quite ready to walk. But I think it will walk in
a few weeks,” Musk said.
Musk has described the event as intended to recruit workers,
and the engineers on stage catered to a technical audience. They
detailed the process by which Tesla designed robot hands and
used crash-simulator technology to test the robot’s ability to
fall on its face without breaking.
Musk, who has spoken before about the risks of artificial
intelligence, said the mass rollout of robots had the potential
to “transform civilization” and create “a future of abundance, a
future of no poverty.” But he said he believed it was important
that Tesla shareholders had a role in vetting the company’s
efforts.
“If I go crazy, you can fire me,” Musk said. “This is
important.”
Many reactions on Twitter were positive, focusing on the
speed of Tesla's development effort since August last year, when
Tesla announced its project with a stunt that had a person in a
white suit simulate a humanoid robot.
Henri Ben Amor, a robotics professor at Arizona State
University, said Musk's price target of $20,000 was a "good
proposition," since current costs are about $100,000 for
humanoid robots.
"There's some discrepancy between sort of the ambition and
what they have presented," he said. "When it comes to dexterity
speed, the ability to walk in a stable fashion and so on,
there's still a lot of work to be done."
Aaron Johnson, a mechanical engineering professor at
Carnegie Mellon University, also said the robot's need was
debatable.
"What is really impressive is that they got to that level so
quickly. What is still a little murky is what exactly the use
case is for them to make millions" of these," Johnson said.
Tesla also discussed its long-delayed self-driving
technology at the event. Engineers working on the auto
self-driving software described how they trained software to
choose actions, such as when to merge into traffic, and how they
sped up the computer decision-making process.
In May, Musk said that the world's most valuable car maker
would be "worth basically zero" without achieving full
self-driving capability, and it faces growing regulatory probes,
as well as technological hurdles.
Musk has said he expects Tesla will achieve full
self-driving this year and mass produce a robotaxi with no
steering wheel or pedal by 2024.
At an "Autonomy" event in 2019, Musk promised 1 million
robotaxis by 2020 but has yet to deliver such a car.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Muralikumar Anantharaman;
Editing by Peter Henderson and Daniel Wallis)