Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda passed away on February 14 this year. A private funeral service was held with his closest relatives. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and friendship extended to him during his lifetime.
A farewell gathering will be held as follows. We will inform those who have supported him of the time and other details when they are determined.
Date:Monday, April 24, 2023
Place:Hotel New Otani Tokyo, 4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
The time and other details of the memorial service will be shared when they are determined.
