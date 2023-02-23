Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59:28 2023-02-23 pm EST
1857.50 JPY   -0.40%
02/23Notice : Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda
PU
02/23Toyota Motor Considers Extending Electric Vehicle Production to US, Europe, Thailand
MT
02/23Toyota, Honda Accede to Wage Demands of Labor Unions; to Implement Biggest Pay Hike in Decades
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda

02/23/2023 | 11:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda passed away on February 14 this year. A private funeral service was held with his closest relatives. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and friendship extended to him during his lifetime.

A farewell gathering will be held as follows. We will inform those who have supported him of the time and other details when they are determined.

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
Place: Hotel New Otani Tokyo, 4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
* The time and other details of the memorial service will be shared when they are determined.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02/23Notice : Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda
PU
02/23Toyota Motor Considers Extending Electric Vehicle Production to US, Europe, Thailand
MT
02/23Toyota, Honda Accede to Wage Demands of Labor Unions; to Implement Biggest Pay Hike in ..
MT
02/22Eureka! Tesla says California is still home - for its engineering HQ
RE
02/22Toyota EV Incentive Finder Powered by EV Life Helps Customers Find Incentives, Tax Cred..
CI
02/22Toyota, Honda agree to fully meet wage hike demands by their unions
AQ
02/22Toyota Eyes Ev Production In U.s. Po : source
AQ
02/22Toyota to Recall 22,965 Lexus Units in China
MT
02/22Japan Shares Add Losses as Manufacturers' Mood Remains Downbeat; Nippon Steel to Buy 10..
MT
02/21Toyota's Hino cancels sales of BYD-supplied electric bus due to toxic chemical -Nikkei
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 629 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2023 2 502 B 18 561 M 18 561 M
Net Debt 2023 19 655 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 25 356 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 865,00 JPY
Average target price 2 128,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.90%188 248
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.70%84 145
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.30%80 904
BMW AG19.51%66 855
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.55%57 027
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.99%48 671